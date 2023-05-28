ANDOVER – Darwin Jimenez said that he goes into every race thinking everyone else is coming after him. Certainly when you win as much as he does and post the times that he does, that’s certainly logical thinking.
On Saturday, running in the 100-meters, his opponents all came after him, and failed once again.
The Methuen High senior finished with a blazing time of 10.61 seconds – significantly better than his seeded time of 10.84 – which was more than enough to finish ahead of a talented field, which included Newton North’s Everton Muir, a childhood friend of Jimenez, who coincidentally came across the finish line in 10.84 seconds.
“I got out quick. I beat the (rest of the) field in a couple of steps,” said Jimenez. “That’s what I have been working on because the past two weeks, my start hasn’t been that good, so I’m happy that it was better right now.”
Knowing he was going up against the state’s best sprinters, Jimenez said that he felt at ease, despite the competition and the afternoon heat.
“To be honest, I was very calm and I felt very relaxed. Everton (Muir) is my guy. We grew up together so there was nothing different,” he said.
Jimenez wasn’t done. He was part of the third place 4x100 relay team which broke a school record with a time of 42.24. Joining him in that race included Mekhi Hernandez, Aaron Chiocca and Elgin Ekwi. On Thursday in the first of the two day event, Jimenez placed fourth in the 200-meters in 21.90 seconds.
Methuen finished sixth as a team, finishing behind Lexington, Acton-Boxboro, St. John’s Prep and Newton North who tied for third and Andover.
On the female side, Methuen freshman Lauren Quarm finished second in the 100-meters in 12.44 seconds. She was also seventh in the 200 (26.49).
ANDOVER BOYS
The Warriors were led by senior Ryan Swenson, who won the pole vault by clearing 14 feet, an event that was held on Thursday. For the second straight week he attempted to clear 14-4, which would have qualified him for the Nationals, but he fell short.
“I just came ready and I knew that (Acton-Boxboro’s) Christopher (Ossemann Chai) would be tough competition. I opened at a height that I knew I could clear, but it took me three attempts to clear it,” said Swenson.
Swenson had an up-and-down day in the event. It took him three attempts to get over 12 feet, three attempts to get over 13 feet, then one attempt to get over 13-6 and two attempts to get over 14 feet.
“At 12 feet, my hands were slipping a little bit. The first attempt it was a cold a bit, the second attempt I just psyched myself out,” he said. “The third attempt, I just said to myself that I have to do this. At 13 feet, there was problems with the standards, either they were too close or I wasn’t running fast enough. It was stuff that I had to fix and I was able to fix it all.”
The only other athlete to finish in the top three was Harvey Lys, who was tied for second in the high jump clearing 6-4. He was also seventh in the triple jump (21-03.75).
HAVERHILL BOYS
Junior Nataenel Vigo catala was pretty disappointed to finish second in the 400-meters with his time of 47.82 seconds. The first place finisher Johnny Emmanuel of Malden finished with a meet record time of 46.99 which also ranks him second all-time in state history.
“(Second place) is not where I want to be. I’m disappointed but it’s OK,” said Vigo catala. “Johnny is a good runner and he caught me on the first 100 (meters) and I tried going stride-for-stride with him, but I just energy and I couldn’t close it up. I just didn’t have the energy that I needed. I’m just not happy with this.”
