From the very beginning, it’s always been about defense for Pinkerton’s Lark Johnson.
“There’s just something about playing defense and stopping an opponent,” said Johnson. “When I went to my first camp as a child, I wanted to try playing defense. Since then, I love to be the person that defends the goal. On corners, when I have the opportunity to make a stop with a strong block tackle, clear it out and set up the offense, there’s nothing better.”
Now a junior center-defender, Johnson is the backbone of the Astros field hockey team, and has emerged as one of the top defenders in New Hampshire.
“She is a very confident defender in the backfield and is stellar in centralized communication,” said Pinkerton coach Katie Littlefield, whose squad kicks off the regular season on Sept. 3, at Windham (2 p.m.)
Field hockey is a true passion for Johnson, who first picked up the sport when she was 4-years-old, and started playing seriously in the fourth grade.
Since she was a freshman, Johnson has been a key contributor for the Astros that allowed just 1.53 goals per game last year (23 goals in 15 games) with four shutouts and 1.22 goals a game in 2020 (11 goals in nine games) with three shutouts before the season was shut down due to COVID.
And the defender loves her role — both as a stopper and as a leader.
“I love being a member of a team and working together to achieve a single goal,” she said. “A lot of my job is to communicate with my teammates. I can see the whole field, so I help organize the team, make sure everyone is working together and clicking. Sure, it might be fun to score a goal, but I like being the one that supports my teammates.
“My strength is definitely my communication. I have also worked to build up my strength, which has helped me become a better defender. and my confidence has also grown, which makes me stronger mentally.”
She now hopes to lead Pinkerton on a tournament run this fall.
“I want to have all my teammates rely on me to direct and organize the field,” she said. “I think we are going to have a very strong defense, and I think we have some talented scorers. We have clicked well, and we are excited to see how the season moves forward.”
POULIN REPLACES CHAMPION BLAIR AT WINDHAM
The job that faces Sophia Poulin this fall is a daunting one.
The first-year Windham High head field hockey head coach must replace Katie Blair, who built the Jaguars into a dominance force, before moving on to become an assistant at Central Catholic this season.
Blair never missed the state title game after her first season in 2015. Windham won two Division 2 state titles (2016, 17), then moved up to Division 1 and won two more championships (2019, 20). The Jags also lost the state title game in 2018 and 2021.
While it’s her first coaching job, Poulin — an Eagle-Tribune field hockey All-Star defender as a senior for Londonderry in 2016 — is confident in her new role.
“I think it could be easy to feel pressure when working with a team this skilled, but I don’t necessarily feel it,” said Poulin. “I was offered this position because of what I’m able to bring to the Jaguar family, and that is what I am choosing to focus on. My coaching style is centered around giving athletes autonomy over their program. My focus this year is centered around rebuilding this program. I’m able to focus on these things because the athletes on this team are hard-working and focused on succeeding.”
A two-year (2019-20) captain at Division 3 Clark University in Worcester, where she battled injuries, Poulin is especially hungry after her senior college season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was only able to play about half my sophomore and junior seasons due to ankle injuries” she said. “I learned how to navigate this role through finding different ways to offer my perspective, expertise, and enthusiasm in new ways. Then my senior year was taken due to COVID. So, the game was taken away from me much earlier than I was ready for.
“I’m really able to look back at all of the lessons I learned through these experiences and put that all towards my coaching style. I am constantly checking in with my athletes, creating time where I can work with them individually to build a relationship, and to let them know that I acknowledge their skill set and focus on their strengths rather than their weaknesses.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.