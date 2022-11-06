FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots have a winning record. Five wins. Four losses.
But we know better.
Quarterback Mac Jones still isn’t right. Not even close. And, when push comes to shove for teams playing in January, that problem had better be repaired. Or else.
But nine games into this weird, uneventful 2022 New England Patriots season, Matthew Judon has blossomed into something special.
A cross between Andre Tippett (strength, edge rusher) and Rob Gronkowski (goofball), Judon has played an “A-list” role in saving a season while waiting/hoping for Mac to become even pretty good.
The stats sheet said three sacks. Another, a fourth, was negated because he “roughed” the passer, Sam Ehlinger. And he was two a few feet away on two other quarterback grabs.
But sacks, as Patriots coach Bill Belichick noted after the team record tying nine-sack day against the Colts quarterback, aren’t always what they seem to be.
There are coverage sacks, when the defensive backs do their job well. And there are sacks in which one defender on one side forced the quarterback to the other side, thus giving the “sacker” a semi-fake sack.
Judon’s sacks though aren’t really those kinds. His are real, as in a guy or two try to block him and fail, leading to a Judon sack.
“He’s a man possessed,” said Patriots captain Matthew Slater. “I don’t there is anyone better in the league doing what he’s doing now.”
Judon was one of those 10 dudes Belichick signed over the wild 24-hour stretch in March of 2021 – four years, $54 million with $32 million guaranteed.
Most, honestly, haven’t panned out, including Nelson Agholor (2 years, $22 million) and the two tight ends, Hunter Henry (3 years, $37 million, $25 million guaranteed) and Jonnu Smith (4 years, $50 million, $31 million guaranteed).
At nearly $1 million per game, guaranteed over his first two seasons here, Judon has been a steal.
Remember, every opposing offense in the league talks about Judon first and foremost with this defense.
“Obviously, he leads the NFL in sacks,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich of Judon's 11.5 sacks in just nine games in 2022.
“We knew that coming in. We had to try to get him a lot of attention coming in, chip him, and slide to him when we could," said Reich after the game. "But obviously, we didn’t do a good enough job.”
Other than one head-scratching, four-game stretch at the end of last season, in which Judon was persona non grata with no sacks and very few pressures, he’s got 23 sacks over 22 games.
“The best part about Ju?” said Slater. “He is about the team. He’s about winning first. The stats don’t matter to him. Trust me, I’m with him every day. It’s all about ‘W’s’ with him. That’s why he’s a leader. That’s why he has fit in perfectly here.”
Slater noted that Judon is the team’s Energizer Bunny. He seems to be everywhere, including doing time on the opposing defense scout team. And he just doesn’t stop moving around.
“It’s contagious,” said Slater. “You see him talking to the younger guys. Yeah, I been here a while and I notice things like that. Ju could fit it on any team we’ve had here in relation to [The Patriot Way]. I love being his teammate.”
With the Patriots offense playing as dull as any team they’ve had here since the turn of the century, Judon’s happy-go-lucky approach is appreciated.
Judon’s post-sack celebration, which apparently has overtones to Russian opera, is now part of his Patriots schtick.
Best of all, something appears to be brewing on the other side, the right side of the Patriots defensive front. Third-year outside linebacker Josh Uche had three sacks, too, yesterday.
Finally healthy, Uche had his first sack of 2022 last week against the Jets.
Something appears to be brewing with Uche, too.
“Josh is calling the plays on third down,” said Judon, crediting Uche with his first two sacks on stunts. “It’s hard to make the right call. I always tell him he’s the best pass rusher we got.”
Not true. But I’m assuming the confidence boost for Uche doesn’t hurt.
The Patriots best player is No. 9, the guy with the red sleeves, the guy causing the most havoc almost every Sunday.
“I know he’s not a big stats guy, but I will tell you,” said Slater of Judon. “When he’s getting his stats, we’re usually winning.”
Winning in November against the Colts is different than winning in January against the Chiefs.
That won't happen until Mac picks up the pace.
For now, though, the Patriots have and will continue to lean on their best player.
Bill Burt
