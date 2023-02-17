Central Catholic’s Veralie Perrier had no plans to try the long jump just three months ago, when the indoor track season began.
Then, Raiders girls head coach Shawn Dumas came to her with an idea.
“Coach Dumas suggested that, since I have long legs and I also high jump, he wanted to know if I could long jump,” said Perrier. “From the first meet, the timing, precision, and power you need brought me back my gymnast days when I competed in the vault. These skills I had acquired in years of gymnastics helped me to excel in the new event. It was something new and fun.”
Just months into her career as a long jumper, she has emerged as one of the best in Massachusetts.
Last week, Perrier won the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship in the long jump with a 17-8, besting her previous personal best of 17-6.25 she jumped to take the individual title at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays in January.
She also placed second in the 300 meter (41.36) at MVCs, helping lead the Raiders to the team title (87 points).
Perrier is now seeded third in the long jump and fifth in the 300 meter for the MIAA Division 1 championship, on Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
“As a team since Day 1, we set this goal for ourselves,” she said. “We have been putting in 110 percent since the first day of practice. Having coaches that believe in you and encourage you makes all the difference. Seeing our hard work and dedication pay off was the best reward we could have. The team and I are really excited for Division 1 states, to represent out school the best we can.”
It’s been quite an emergence for Perrier, who didn’t plan to run indoor track just two years ago as a freshman.
“I originally was not going to do winter track, because I was a gymnast,” she said. “But due to COVID-19 my freshman year, we had four seasons. This allowed me to do both gymnastics and indoor track and field (which was moved to Fall 2), which I would not have been able to do before. I realized I enjoyed running track more than competing in gymnastics and made the tough decision to leave gymnastics for track and field.”
Like many gymnasts, she initially fell in love with the pole vault — which demands the body control and fearlessness of her former sport. Last spring, she placed second at MIAA Division 2s in the event (10-0). But since the vault isn’t an event in indoor track, Perrier has had to diversify her jumps.
Last winter, she won the MVC title in the high jump (5-2) and was fourth at All-States (5-2).
“She has intense speed on the oval and terrific versatility in jumping events,” said Dumas. “She has the ability to create space in the relays while also gain back if behind, all wrapped in an extremely coachable and composed athlete.”
What does she believe has allowed her to have such quick success in the long jump?
“The key to my success is my ability to focus on the task at hand, taking it step by step,” she said. “When it’s go time, it is just me and the sand pit, no one else and I put it all together.”
She has also welcomed the opportunity to test her speed in the 300.
“After I ran a split of sub-60 anchoring in the 4x400 relay, my coaches wanted to see if I could use that speed and endurance in the 300,” she said. “I really enjoyed running the 300. I run my hardest and do not stop until I cross that finish line.
“I am ecstatic with my results in both events, and I feel I have yet to reach the surface on what I can accomplish.”
She is now setting her sights high for the rest of the winter and beyond.
“My goal is to continue to push myself, get faster times and longer jumps,” she said. “With the D1 State meet coming up this Friday and Nationals in the near future, I want to continue the momentum with the great results I have been receiving all season and be among the top in the state.”
DIVISION 1 GIRLS OUTLOOK
The lone girls top seed from the region at the Division 1 state meet is Andover’s Ashley Sheldon, who tops the field in the high jump (5-6).
“I believe both our boys and girls teams have a chance at doing very well,” said Sheldon. “Personally, I’m looking forward to the competition as I have competed against many of them in recent weeks. I hope to have a strong performance, that can help contribute to a team victory!”
Central Catholic star, and defending Eagle-Tribune girls spring track MVP, Janessa Duren of Central Catholic finds herself in a rare spot in Division 1s — an underdog.
Duren, who has battled injuries, is the No. 2 seed in the 55 hurdles (season-best 8.65), just behind top seed Kiran George of Newton North (8.35).
“I’m excited to get back out there,” said Duren. “I’m just starting to feel healthy, so I’m excited to see what happens and hopefully put up a fast time.”
On the heels of her MVC title, Methuen fab freshman Lauren Quarm is the No. 2 seed in the 55 dash (7.33), as she looks to break the school record she missed by 0.9 last week.
“I’m extremely excited and proud of myself and can’t wait to get back on the track,” said Quarm.
Another No. 2 seed is Andover’s Molly Kiley in the 2-mile (10:58.37), just three seconds off the lead.
“I’m excited for the competition at states to hopefully improve on my 2-mile time,” said Kiley. “So I can’t wait for that!”
Haverhill’s Madeline Goncalves is seeded third in the shot put (36-10.25).
DIVISION 1 BOYS OUTLOOK
A pair of Andover boys head into Division 1 states as favorites.
Golden Warrior Neil Chowdhury is the No. 1 seed in the 600 (1:22.75), while Colin Kirn is the top seed in the 1,000 (2:29.99).
“I’m feeling great heading into D1s,” said Kirn. “I’ve been working for a long time and I’m super excited to finally have some chances to translate that hard work into some success on the track. In addition to my 1,000 race, I’m also really excited for our 4x800 to get a shot to perform. We’ve got a really strong team and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”
After sweeping both jumping events at MVCs, Central Catholic’s Suuna Kalemera is the top seed in the long jump (21-07.75) and seeded fourth in the high jump (6-2).
Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo catala is seeded fourth in the 300 (34.96).
“Not much to say really; just feeling confident and am ready to win,” said Vigo catala.
DIVISION 2 OUTLOOK
The Division 2 track championship will be held on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Leading the field is North Andover’s Camden Reiland, who is the top seed in the 1,000 (2:34.01) after helping lead the Scarlet Knights to the MVC boys team title.
“That win was awesome, because we knew it was going to be close and competitive going into the meet,” Reiland said. “But we really came together as a team and pulled through. (Last week) was an especially difficult meet for me because I was coming back from sickness and this was my first day running in over a week. But to see everything come together was an amazing feeling.”
Scarlet Knight Ryan Connolly is seeded second in the mile (4:22.93), while Reiland is third (4:23.53). Nathan Jacques is seeded second in the 55 hurdles (7.93).
On the girls side, Luna Prochazkova is seeded fourth in the 2-mile (11:34.69). Olivia Siwicki is seeded eighth in the long jump (16-10) and 10th in the 600 (1:42.36).
