Central Catholic’s Macy Daigle simply wasn’t sure about the high jump.
Just over a year ago, when Raiders girls track coach Shawn Dumas came to Daigle with the idea to try out the high jump in indoor track, then then-Central sophomore was a bit reluctant. She had, after all, just joined the track team for the first time, and wasn’t planning on continuing to the spring season.
“During my first season of track, coach Dumas picked me out to try the high jump because of my height,” said the 5-foot-11 Bradford resident. “I was hesitant to try it out at first because I didn’t know anything about it. and I was planning to play club soccer in the spring. But I fell in love. In my first meet I jumped 5-feet, I was in love with the event and I wanted to keep going.”
Daigle has continued on — to establish herself as one of the state’s premier high jumpers.
On Sunday, Daigle repeated as the individual high jump champion at the MSTCA Division 2 Relays (5-2.25), helping his Raiders take second as a team, two weeks after repeating as champion at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (5-2), the latest accomplishments in the already stellar career of the two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
“I love the competition of the high jump,” said Daigle “I love to compete against other talented girls. It’s such an awesome community that’s so supportive. and it’s such an amazing feeling to hit a big jump. My parents are my biggest supporters, and seeing them excited for me is an indescribable feeling.
“I was very excited to win the high jump at relays. There’s always such great competition and amazing athletes at the state level, so to walk away with a win this weekend was a great feeling.”
Daigle entered this spring — her second outdoor track season and four track season overall — having already built an impressive track resume.
Last spring, Daigle jumped a personal record 5-6 to win the MVC Championship. She also won titles at the Ottaviani Invitational (5-2) and MSTCA Division 2 Relays (5-2), was third at Andover Boosters (5-2) and fourth at Division 2s (5-0), earning her first spots on the Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-MVC teams.
This past winter, Daigle won the MVC Championship title (5-4), and placed third in at the Division 2 Championship (5-2) and seventh at All-States (5-2), once again earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-MVC honors.
“Macy is a pivotal part of our team by how she leads in her events and with her words,” said Dumas. “She brings a strong sense of confidence to her craft, while also knowing how to rally a team to get everyone performing their best and not letting the moment get to them.”
Daigle’s also triple jumped 32-8.5, run a 46.12 300 meter, a 1:42.70 600 meter, long jumped 14-10 and ran on an MVC champion 4x400 relay. But it’s the high jump that’s her first love.
“I think half of the high jump is mental,” she said. “It’s important to stay mentally strong, because it is such an up-and-down event. When you’re having an off day, it can be really difficult to feel satisfied with your performance. But it’s something you have to overcome. Athletically, it’s all about the form and technique. There are so many factors that go into a good jump.
Now, Daigle is hoping for success in the major meets, starting next Saturday with the Andover Boosters Meet and the Saturday after with the MVC Championship, back at Andover High.
“I’m really excited about the season heating up,” said Daigle. “I’m really looking forward to the big meets because there is such great competition. I’m excited to see what I can accomplish and the whole team can accomplish.
“My goal is to win MVCs again because there are so many good jumpers in our conference. I’m also looking to hit 5-6 again this season.”
FABULOUS FINISH
The most dramatic finish so far of the 2023 dual meet season season came Friday, between the rival Andover and Central Catholic girls.
With the meet to be decided on the final event of the day — the 4x400 relay — the Raider team of Rayniah Mercedat, Emma Finch, Daigle and Laura Fennessy won with a time of 4:07.4.
CONNOLLY STARS AT RELAYS
Eagle-Tribune All-Star distance runner Ryan Connolly of North Andover had another big day at the Division 2 relays over the weekend, as the Scarlet Knights placed second as a team, with the meet decided by the pole vault the following day.
Connolly ran on the winning distance medley relay (10:39.00) and the 1,600 sprint medley relay that finished second in a school-record 3:35.69.
“The boys competed hard,” said Connolly. “We went in knowing we were a contender. I ran hard in my first race, running a 1:54.7 800 meter, because I knew we needed points badly, got second and was happy with that.
“I was very tired going into the distance medley, but all I had to do was just run my hardest and I knew I would come out on top. My team put me in great position and we got a nice first place. We all have each other’s backs on this team, and if anyone makes any mistakes we pick each other up and move on to the next event and compete as hard as possible.”
