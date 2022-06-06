AGE: 17
HIGH SCHOOL: Whittier Tech
HOMETOWN: Haverhill
FAMILY: Mom, Morrisa Gragirene; dad, Raphael Ferreira; brother, Elijah Ferreira
COLLEGE PLANS: Westfield State University and Sports management
FAVORITE SUBJECT: English, because there are many different answers and ways to think about things unlike math or science. Also I enjoy reading books and debating about topics and hearing different peoples opinion and how they think.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: I feel like a lot of things are overrated or over-hyped only because you haven’t experienced them yet. High school is an example of this. Don’t be overly nervous or scared to try new things. High school is just school with a little bit more freedom.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Obviously keep your grades up, at the time they may seem like not a big deal but in the future it will matter and you will regret not keeping them up. Also keep your options open and enter things with an open mind you might just find a new passion or hobby.
TALK ABOUT THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: It definitely can get overwhelming if you don’t stay on top of your work. A good schedule can do wonders and keep you organized and up to date. But remember you can’t play if your grades are bad. That should already be enough motivation to keep your grades up. If you truly care about your sport it will be easy to find balance between sports and school. Even if you struggle in school there will always be people to help you. Go find help and improve those grades.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: To me success means achieving my goals. To take a step in the right direction everyday. To take actions that will benefit me in the future to help reach my goals. Success correlates with effort. If you are not trying to reach your goals then how do you expect to be successful? Hard work always pays off its simply facts.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My favorite moment in my high school career was a football game against Shawsheen Tech my junior year. I popped off with 15 carries for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns. I scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat our rivals. The euphoria that came over me after we won is sacred I’ve never felt that before and I’ve never had quite an experience like that since. It was great game and an even better bus ride home.
FAVORITE CHARITY: My favorite charity is the YMCA. I went to the YMCA from 4th grade to 8th grade and they honestly made my childhood. Some of my greatest childhood moments were at camp Tricklin Falls I’ve made friends that I still talk too til this day. Definitely had a big impact in my life so the ymca is my favorite charity.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: My wrestling coach, Ryan Richards, told me to wrestle in the off-season to improve my skill in wrestling. He even paid for my team to go to off-season wrestling. This really elevated us as a team and I wouldn’t have gone if it wasn’t for him.
MY HERO IS … : My mom. She is irreplaceable. She did a great job raising me. She has saved me countless times and will always be there for me no matter what. She is more of the unsung hero especially when I get all the credit after a game we win but nobody sees her tend to my wounds after the game. Nobody sees when she gets me food and records the highlights of my games. Without her I wouldn’t be where I am today she’s deserves all the credit. My mom is my hero.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE ...: That I graduated college, I hope we win a football championship at Westfield State, have a nice house, I hope that I am working with a major sports franchise like the Celtics or the Bruins or the Patriots. And, most of all, I hope to be at peace with myself and others.
Notable Honors:
Honors student all four years
Estimated GPA: 3.7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.