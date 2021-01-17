Calvin Kattar went to school on Saturday – the Max Holloway School of Championship Mixed Martial Arts.
Kattar’s first venture to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) didn’t go as planned. The 32-year-old Methuen native lost decisively all five rounds on all the three judges’ cards (50-43, 50-43 and 50-42).
In fact, Holloway landed more “significant strikes” over those five rounds (445) than Kattar even attempted (283).
The price of those punches was blood. Kattar was bloodied heavily from the second round going forward.
But in the loss, the UFC world as well as the average sports fan watching live on ABC saw what makes Kattar as special as his boxing ability.
Even though it appeared he might be close a few times, Kattar never quit.
“He took everything,” said the 29-year-old Holloway, who was ranked 8th in the world by the UFC, pound for pound. “I threw a fire truck at him, an ambulance truck, even my mouth piece at one point. ... That guy is a dog.”
Kattar had his moments in every round, as Holloway’s face at the post-fight press conference showed. But those were too few and far between. He couldn’t put it together for more than a few seconds.
Holloway’s experience, particularly in high-end bouts, was supposed to be an advantage. It was -- and then some.
While Kattar entered UFC Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a 6-2 record in eight UFC bouts, Holloway’s previous eight fights were with a championship at stake.
Kattar, who took nearly three years off after retiring at 25 years old, had rapidly moved up the UFC ladder in both ranking and interest.
His always-going-forward style has earned him bonuses in three of his nine bouts, including against Holloway on Saturday, which was named the “Fight of the Night” and included a $50,000 bonus. Overall, Kattar earned $310,000 for the fight, which included a guarantee of $250,000 and $10,000 as a promotional bonus.
Last year, over two bouts, he earned $250,000.
During the fight, his manager and trainer Tyson Chartier was heard telling Kattar to fight in the middle of the ring, rather than against the cage, which is where Holloway did most of his damage.
Easier said than done against a boxing talent like Holloway, who admitted he took offense to the notion that Kattar was the best striker/boxer in this main event.
“It wasn’t even (Calvin) that said it,” said Holloway. “It was other people, the media.”
After the fight, UFC president Dana White said he chatted with Kattar briefly and that he wouldn’t be available for interviews.
“I told him ‘You’re so tough,’ “ said White. “Calvin said ‘That’s not what I want to be known for.’ I told him I wanted him to go straight to the hospital. He was laughing and his head was clear. That interaction made me happy.”
Kattar definitely earned points and respect from those watching for his ability to hang in there.
In the ring, after the fight, he implied he was never quitting.
It was implied that Holloway’s win over Kattar might have been the best of his illustrious career. If that’s the case, Kattar caught Holloway on the wrong night.
Kattar was ranked 6th in the world at featherweight (146 pounds). Who knows? He could even move up the rankings after this bout.
He is expected to leave Abu Dhabi on Monday, pending his health, and return to his native Methuen and residence in Haverhill next week for a well deserved rest.
Kattar did himself proud. And there’s no doubt everyone in the sport knows his name.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
