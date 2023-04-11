ANDOVER -- Two of the toughest athletes the Merrimack Valley has ever produced, at least those that performed in the 21st century, will be in the same room on Friday night.
Boxer Micky Ward and ranked MMA fighter Calvin Kattar will be special guests at Exchange Club of Lawrence’s annual Charity Fight Night at the Double Tree Hotel, on 123 Old River Road, Andover.
There will be nine amateur boxing bouts. The Haverhill Inner City Boxing Club will be presenting their up-and-coming fighters on the card, which begins at 7 p.m.
Ward, a Lowell native, was part of the one of the great boxing trilogies with Arturo Gatti (Ward won the first bout, lost the last two). Their first bout in 2002 was voted among the top 10 bouts over 30 years, ranking No. 3 overall.
Kattar’s career has been equally as thrilling, exciting and tough, with him winning four consecutive “Bout of the Night” bonuses. He is currently on the mend, tearing his ACL last November.
This boxing event has long been a staple for the Exchange Club’s fund-raising which includes scholarships to high school seniors from Lawrence, Andover and North Andover for 30s.
The club has funded over $700,000 in scholarships for local boys and girls.
The doors to Characters Lounge at the Double Tree Hotel open at 5 p.m., with the Grand Ballroom opening at 6 p.m.
A gourmet Prime Rib dinner will be followed by between the bouts. USA Boxing and Massachusetts Boxing Association has sanctioned all of the fights.
Each fight will be three rounds, with an awards ceremony taking place after the final bout.
Attendees at the event will also have the opportunity to win numerous raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and participate in the popular "Blue Corner, Red Corner" card, which offers the chance to guess the winning boxers of each bout.
Ticket price for the entire evening of entertainment, which includes dinner, is $100, the same price since 2015.
Tickets are available at www.xclana.com, the Website for the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andover's, or by calling Larry Yameen at (978) 682-1485.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.