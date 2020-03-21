Dave Kazanjian has a hard time picking his favorite World Series. In fact, each has its special place in his heart.
Particularly the first Red Sox title in 86 years in 2004 when the Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four games, winning the finale in St. Louis.
A few days before, his father Saco Kazanjian, who started Whirlaway Sports Center with his brother, was near the end of his life and returned home the final days and hours.
Dave watched the win with his dad, then 83. He died an hour later.
“It’s crazy, but he was alive to the see the Sox win it,” said Kazanjian. “I get emotional thinking about it. He hung in there that last day. It was tough. We watched the game and not long after he passed.”
Dave and his dad had been to only one game together in 1999. That picture hangs on the wall at Whirlaway.
As for personally, the 2013 World Series win is extra special, too.
“I was there in Boston with my team running in the Boston Marathon,” said Kazanjian. “That whole year with that Red Sox team was special. And then to do it at Fenway, wow! It just meant so much to so many people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.