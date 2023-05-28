HAVERHILL – Don’t quit on Central Catholic baseball. From the opening pitch in April to Sunday’s regular-season finale against Saint John’s Prep, the mantra has been clear and resounding.
The Raiders belted out one final chorus on the eve of what should be a wild Division 1 State Tournament, spotting the Prep a 4-0 first-inning lead before walking off with the dramatic 5-4 win here at Northern Essex Community College.
“I think we’ve battled all year. We play a lot of low-scoring, long games; we have for three seasons,” said Central coach John Sexton. “I’ve told the guys I’ll stay there with them all day if they want to keep playing and keep fighting … I’m proud of them.”
On a day featuring a handful of Raider heroes, senior Nathan Kearney stood tallest. The Stonehill-bound first baseman went from having “one of those days,” to “HAVING ONE OF THOSE DAYS!” in almost a blink of an eye.
Already 0 for 1, Kearney belted a laser to right-center in the fourth that Johnny Tighe somehow tracked and hauled in for the web gem, stealing extra bases for the Raider.
Even when things went right – Kearney smacked a down-the-line double in the two-run Central sixth – he got caught too far off third on a liner to center and was doubled off third.
“That was my fault,” said Sexton. “He starched the ball in the right-center field gap, and the kid made a great play on it. But Nate’s been a middle-of-the-order kid for three years now. He’s a guy we want up there with runners on base.”
Trailing 4-2 into the seventh, Kearney got that exact chance. And he made the Prep pay.
Jake Bartlett walked to start the inning, and sophomore Will Norris roped a one-out double, putting runners on second and third for Kearney.
Kearney evened the score with the clutch two-run single and alertly took second on the play at the plate.
“Just a giant hit for us,” said Sexton.
Brady Rickenbach was walked intentionally, and Jack Savio’s infield grounder moved the runners up a base.
With two strikes on Charlie Antonopoulos, a wild pitch was uncorked and a heads-up Kearney scooted home with the game-winner.
Of course, Kearney and Central don’t get the chance for the heroics without pitcher Frankie Melendez.
The senior righty somehow shook off the four-run first (all unearned) and shackled the Prep over the next 5.2 innings.
“Frankie was not sharp at the beginning, but he settled in and really pitched with guts and smarts,” said Sexton of Melendez, who allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out eight Eagles. “He settled the game down and gave us a chance. He pitched great today.”
Senior Sean Mercuri closed out the seventh, getting one out to pick up the win.
Central finishes up the regular season at 19-3 and will likely nail down a top-four seed in D-1, following the gauntlet in the past week of St. John’s-Shrewsbury, BC High and the Prep, going 2-1.
“I schedule these teams on purpose. These three games come at the end of the schedule for a reason,” said Sexton. “I’m proud of the guys from the fight they showed.”
