AMHERST – Playing in a state championship game can certainly be never-racking. Playing as a freshman, takes those nerves to a different level.
You would think anyway.
Well not for Central Catholic’s Elisabeth Kearney.
In the top of the fifth inning of Sunday’s Division 1 state finale, Central trailed 6-0 after Taunton’s Hayley Krockta delivered a two-run single, followed by a base hit by Brooke Aldrich. Raiders head coach Stacy Ciccolo then brought in her hard-throwing freshman from the bullpen.
Showing no signs of youth or inexperience in the big game, Kearney threw one pitch to get a groundball out and followed that up with two more scoreless innings of relief. She watched her teammates push a run across the board in the bottom of the sixth, and that was all Central could muster offensively as the team was defeated 6-1.
But for Kearney – and her teammates who return all but one player next year – getting this kind of experience should pay off down the line.
“Julia has done such a great job for us all season and she fights through everything. (The Taunton hitters) were just getting to her a little bit too much,” said Central coach Stacy Ciccolo. “Quite honestly, I wasn’t sure at that point if we were going to be able to come back, so it was good experience for (Kearney) who is a freshman. I thought it would be a good opportunity to let her come after some batters and really show some of her stuff.”
She did. She showed off her fastball, curve, rise and a change-up. Kearney retired the first four batters to face her, including striking out two. In the seventh, Taunton had runners at second and third with no outs and then the bases loaded with one out, but two runners got thrown out at home to help Kearney get out of the jam.
“I just thought that I have to do this for the team,” said Kearney, whose older brother Nate will be headed to Stonehill College on a baseball scholarship. “The team just gave it their best effort and I just tried my hardest to help everybody out.”
Kearney, who threw two scoreless innings of relief to get the save in the state semi-final win over Peabody, said the team is excited knowing everyone returns with the exception of left fielder Ava Shea.
“This team is so strong and our future is so strong. I can’t wait to play here the next few years. It’s going to be so much fun and hopefully it’ll be everything that I could ever ask for,” she said. “We’re very excited for next year (and returning all but one player). The relationships we have with each other are great. We just have such great chemistry.”
That chemistry starts on the mound with Malowitz and Kearney, who led the Central to their first ever state championship appearance.
“(Elisabeth is) young and needs to do some work, but she can sure throw. She’s ice cold and nothing really phases her. She moves the ball well and she certainly has a great future ahead of her,” said Ciccolo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.