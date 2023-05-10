WINDHAM, N.H. – Jordyn O’Boyle may be a first-year coach, but it didn’t take her a long time to figure out how to make the Jaguars’ offense click.
All she has to do is put Chloe Hall out on a lacrosse field, anywhere, and the magic will happen.
Though there is one area in particular where the Windham High junior is lethal — near the opposing net.
The Division 1 Butler University commit has already topped the 100-goal mark as a junior.
And a good portion of those goals have had a little O’Boyle flair to them.
“Chloe has such good stick skills. She can use her right hand and her left hand equally as well. She can shoot — she can really shoot,” said O’Boyle. “She can shoot from behind her back. She does trick shots, too — all like it’s nothing for her. Her play is just amazing.”
One of Hall’s tricks is a “Behind the Back Twizzler,” which is rarely seen at the high school level.
“I just did one of those the other day,” she said, sporting a big smile while trying to be discreet about it. “I just learned those things from playing club (lacrosse with the New Hampshire Tomahawks).”
At 5-feet, 6-inches, Hall uses her athleticism, her quick hands and great speed to dominate games. Thus far this season, she has 43 goals, giving her 124 in her career. She is a big reason why the Jaguars reached the Division II final four a year ago and are currently 9-2 on the season.
“Chloe can do it all for us. She plays midfield for us, but if we need her anywhere else, she can go anywhere. She just really sees the entire field,” said O’Boyle. “She’s so good with working with the freshmen on the team, talking to them on the field and letting them know where they need to go and just stepping up as a leader.”
Hall has played lacrosse since she was in grade school, following the footsteps of her lone sibling, older brother Sawyer, who is currently a sophomore midfielder for the Rivier University men’s team.
“It was fun (growing up) and to have him as an older brother. I feel like the boys play with a different style,” said Chloe.
That style has helped her become tougher on the stick, and certainly more aggressive. It has also helped her reach the next level with her commitment to Butler. Currently playing out of the Big East, the Bulldogs are 5-10 on the season.
“I looked at a bunch of schools and that’s the one that really clicked. The coach is the nicest person and she is super cool to talk to and she’s understandable too. The environment over there is super good and I really enjoyed that when I went on my visit. It felt like home,” said Hall.
Until she does move to her new home, Hall’s current house consists of her Windham teammates. She believes that the team has what it takes this time of year — talent and desire — to make a memorable post-season run.
“Before the year started, the preseason rankings came out and we weren’t in the top four (of D-II teams). We were upset about that. I feel like that lit a fire under us. I just love this team. I love the sport and I love the people. It’s a really good environment to be around. Honestly, it’s just really fun. It’s almost satisfying to a certain point, especially when you get a good shot (off).”
