LAWRENCE — Here are three statistics, all related to years, to throw at you about the great Steve Kelley.
76. 66. and 56.
In other words, a long time.
Kelley is 76. He’s been involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence as member and employee for 66 years. And, this year, technically his last, is 56 years on the job, changing lives.
For the better.
He will be so honored for the 56 part on Tuesday night at his retirement dinner, which will include 400 people.
The best part of that dinner isn’t the full house, which was sold out, but the fact that 75 percent of the people in attendance apparently will be former club members.
A lot of potential Lawrence “statistics” not only survived some tough times, but thrived ... big-time!
They know Steve Kelley. As in they love Steve Kelley.
So, I wanted to write something, trying to write something different about a legend.
I remember talking to legendary Eagle-Tribune sports columnist Joe Murphy about a big story in which I had “tons” of information.
Joe simplified as best he could, for this cub reporter to understand, essentially comparing my “important” story to an elephant.
“You have to take it slow, one bite at a time,” said Joe. “If you look at the elephant/story as a whole, you’ll never write the damn thing.”
Steve Kelley is my new elephant.
The stories are endless of his affect on young people, most of them under-privileged Lawrencians.
He never focused on their financial status, where they lived, or even how good they were at basketball.
His focus was much, much simpler. It was on being better today than you were yesterday. At anything.
“Hard work” was often part of his repertoire and mantras.
That’s sort of up my alley. I’m a tough love guy. I like the “beat ‘em down then lift ‘em up” theme.
My mom, one of my heroes, is the opposite. Everybody deserves respect, love and adoration.
She kills people with kindness. There is no screaming, shouting or putting people in their place.
It hit me yesterday, talking to a few of Steve’s former boys and girls at the club.
Steve has that rare ability to do both.
He will kill you with kindness, and that very approachable smile and “Couldn’t be any better” introduction. And, if you are not meeting expectations, you would get his wrath.
That’s a gift, probably from God.
He was the good cop and the bad cop, but of course, the good cop always came out in the end.
The two club members who won National Youth of the Year, Socrates Dela Cruz and Raymond Nunez had something in common. Their heroes, for different reasons, was Kelley.
Because of Kelley’s innate ability to inspire others in more ways than one, the boys and girls didn’t want to let Kelley down.
It’s hard to even think of letting a guy like Kelley down when he, in some cases, was the only person who actually believed in said boy or girl.
Among the many, many words of wisdom from Kelley, one that stuck out more than most was his devotion the kids, even the ones who are tough cookies to crack.
He would say: “Never give up on a kid ... Never!”
Wow. How prophetic.
Better yet, how true. There were kids who left and couldn’t ever escape their family issues.
But it wasn’t his doing. He never gave up on a kid. and Lawrence is better off for it.
The best statistic of them all is Steve Kelley always will be No 1. The best.
