KINGSTON, N.H. – Pelham High’s quest to finally break through and reach a girls hoop state championship game came to a frustrating halt on Wednesday night.
The Pythons, seeded third, fell to No. 2 Kennett, 54-40, in the NHIAA Division II State Semfinals.
With the loss, Pelham closes out 18-3, while the Eagles move on to the title game with a 20-1 mark.
“The girls were never loose today, not sure why. We’ve been loose all year,” said coach Bob Shepard, whose club has made four semis in 12 years only to be denied each time. “To start this game we were tense, and it showed the whole game.”
Kennett never trailed, grabbing a 4-0 lead off the bat and refusing to relent.
Pelham standout Jasmine Becotte just couldn’t get untracked. Kennett threw everyone in a white uniform at the junior every time she touched the basketball.
Becotte’s first field goal of the night came as the third quarter buzzer sounded, although she did finish strong with 12 second-half points in a team-high 14-point night.
Kennett, on this night, was just too good, though. Looking for their first title since 2010, the Eagles led 16-9 after one quarter and 21-14 at the break.
The third quarter was the back-breaker.
Pelham had energy and life, slicing the margin to six at 27-21 on a Sophia Joncas wing three-pointer.
It was there that Kennett sensed the need for urgency, running off 10 straight points. Down 16 at 37-21, Pelham showed plenty of grit, scrapping the whole way. But without a shot clock, a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit might as well be characterized as insurmountable, especially with the team on the lead knocking down free throws.
“We just couldn’t get our footing. Kennett is a very solid team,” said Shepard. “If you look at them, their offense is patient. They’re deliberate and they play good defense. I give credit to Kennett.”
Kennett made 19 of 24 from the line in the game, while Pelham was 10 of 17.
Joncas was the only other Python in double figures with 11.
Pelham graduates four seniors from this club, including state champion soccer player Lindsey Butler who played a major role this winter in her first and only season with the hoop program.
Also moving on are Abby McFarland, Molly Sauer and Shae Hinton.
“The seniors did a great job. They’ve been leaders all year long,” said Shepard. “It was great to have them out there on the floor together at the end.
“They kept the team loose the whole year. It was very important. Their senior leadership and maturity were very helpful.”
Kennett 54, Pelham 40NH Division II State Semifinals
Pelham: Butler 1-0-3, Todd 0-1-1, McFarland 1-0-3, Joncas 4-1-11, Kelly 2-0-4, Joncas 4-6-14, Breault 0-2-2, Guiazzo 1-0-2
