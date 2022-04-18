Kevin Plawecki and two Red Sox team staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday morning.
Plawecki, who is vaccinated, will be unavailable for Monday morning's Patriots Day game against the Minnesota Twins. Catcher Connor Wong has been called up from Triple-A Worcester and is available to play.
The two staff members that tested positive have not been identified, but Cora said they are not members of the coaching staff.
"We went through the whole protocol, there were a few close contacts, they got tested and they're good," Cora said. "So we'll play today and see what happens tomorrow."
According to an MLB spokesperson, players who test positive are usually out for a baseline of 10 days, and clearance from the league's Joint Committee is required before a return. Any player, regardless of vaccination status, can return earlier than 10 days if they return two negative results on PCR tests.
Based on that timeline, and given the likelihood that Plawecki would not be allowed to enter Canada for next week's series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the earliest that Plawecki could realistically return to the team is April 29 in Baltimore.
The league also confirmed that with close contacts, vaccinated players don't have to quarantine and can continue to play, but unvaccinated close contacts are out for five days for a mandatory quarantine.
The Red Sox do not have any unvaccinated close contacts as of Monday morning, but the positive case does come days after the club confirmed there are still a handful of unvaccinated players on the roster who won't be available to play in next week's series in Toronto due to requirements imposed by the Canadian government. Among those are starting pitcher Tanner Houck, who won't be able to make his scheduled start during that series against the Blue Jays.
The Red Sox also experienced a significant COVID-19 outbreak last September during the heat of a playoff chase. That outbreak sidelined nearly a third of the active roster and threatened to derail the club's season at a pivotal time.
