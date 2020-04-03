Here are some key dates and instances when the relationship with Bill Belichick and Wes Welker went badly:
Jan. 13, 2011: At press briefing, Welker makes a bevy of “foot” jokes in response to foot-fetish videos of then-Jets coach Rex Ryan and his wife. They were very funny to most. Not to Belichick, who suspended him for the first quarter of their AFC divisional round game vs. the Jets.
Feb. 9, 2012: With Patriots ahead 17-15, Welker drops a pass late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl loss to the Giants. It would’ve put the ball on the 20-yard line with 4:06 remaining. After the game, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele, said, “My husband cannot ‘bleeping’ throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”
March 5, 2012: The Patriots designate Welker with the “franchise” tag after not being able to come to contract terms. He was paid $9.5 million, a $7 million raise from 2011.
February, 2013: The Patriots “low-ball” Welker and give him ultimatum or they sign Danny Amendola. Welker signed with Denver and Amendola came here.
Jan. 12, 2014: After a loss to Denver in the AFC title game, Belichick was asked about Welker’s “pick play” in which he collided forcefully with Pats star cornerback Aqib Talib. It ended Talib’s day. Belichick said: “It’s not for me to decide, but it’s one of the worst plays I’ve seen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.