MANCHESTER — It was a great day for Sanborn’s Khalil brothers Saturday and a very good day for Windham in the Manchester Invitational Small School boys race.
Sanborn junior Jared Khalil finished second overall in 16:23 on the challenging 3.1-mile Derryfield Park course and brother Tyson Khalil was right behind him in third with a 16:52. They carried Sanborn to fifth overall in the 31-team field.
Windham, however, had stronger depth, taking third place, led by the 8-9 finish of Logan Carter and Baxter Gower-Hall. Oyster River won the meet handily with 64 points.
In the Large School boys race, Pinkerton’s Luke Brennan came in seventh overall in 16:20 to pace the Astros to ninth place. Rhode Island power Bishop Hendricken was first with 96 points.
Also for the Astros, Ethan Charles was 36th and Theo Davis was 49th.
Pentucket girls 2nd
It was a good day for local teams which started with the letter “P” at the Manchester Invitational.
In the Small School race, Pentucket finished second overall while Phillips Academy and Pinkerton came in fourth and fifth respectively in the Large School race.
Pentucket, which finished with an impressive 87 points or just 10 fewer than first place Harwood, was paced by Phoebe Rubio in fourth with a time of 19:48 with Kaylie Dalgar taking ninth in 20:19. Audrey Conover, Libby Murphy and Ella Edic finished 23-31-32 to complete Pentucket’s scoring.
In the Large School race, Phillips senior Charlotte Whitehurst was the overall winner in 19:00 — the fastest girl time of the day. Teammate Tiffany Tang came in 12th for the Big Blue.
For Pinkerton, Isabella Groulx came in 15th and Contessa Silva, Ginia Rufo and Makenna Alden came in close together at 29-31-37.
Salem’s Lily Thomas was clocked in 20:36 to finish 17th.
