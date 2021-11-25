ANDOVER – Lisa Golobski-Twomey knows about health, fitness and, well, winning.
She’s not only played sports since early childhood but she was a member of the Methuen High girls basketball team that won a state title in 1999 under Coach Mimi Hyde.
A teacher heading the Methuen High English Department, Golobski-Twomey is all-in when it comes to getting that message to her two children – Alan (10) and Langdon (8). and the Feaster Five Kids K, which is a short run around the track for kids 2 through 12, is a perfect place to start.
“It’s a great family tradition for us and a great start to the day,” she said, who includes her husband Matt Twomey, a teacher and the volleyball coach at Methuen High.
“They talked about it before this race. I think Alan said something about getting a medal on the winner’s stand,” she added. “I think there is a ‘winner’s stand’ for the Kids K, but it’s nice they talk about it.”
Speaking of Kids K champs, Alaijah Bredy, 12, of Andover, sprinted to an easy win over the boys and girls in her age group. She was using the “victory” as a springboard for her run in the 5K race with her dad.
“I love competing,” said Alaijah. “I like the Kids K because it’s competing against other kids.”
Her kid sister, Alayah Bredy, 7, said winning isn’t the only reason why she ran.
“You get to see where you stand with other kids,” said Alayah. “If you win, you win. If you lose, it’s OK. You can get better.”
Dad Eryck Bredy admitted he was very proud of his daughters’ takes on the day.
“This is a great day for everyone,” said Eryck, who also has an older son. “Everyone is happy. Now it’s on to the big people’s race for all of us.”
Andover native Jim McCarthy has usually headed to Pennsylvania with his wife and now two kids for Thanksgiving. But he decided to come “home” and show his daughter Elizabeth (7) and son James (3) what the Feaster Five is all about.
“This Kids K is a great way to start the day,” said McCarthy. “I came to this event a lot growing up. All my memories are great. Everyone is in a good mood and it’s a great way to start the day before we eat. I love it.”
