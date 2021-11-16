NORTH ANDOVER -- In its return to Hammel Court, the Merrimack College women's basketball team picked up its first win of the season, 65-52 over the University of Albany.
The Warriors needed a bounce-back performance, and got exactly that with help from graduate student Mayson Kimball, who finished the game with a team-high 16 points.
Protecting the perimeter was important for coach Kelly Morrone's squad and her squad accomplished that in flying colors. The Warriors held the Great Danes to only four total 3-pointer's while allowing them only to shoot 20% from three.
The first quarter back-and-forth. After falling behind early in the first two games of the season, Merrimack went blow for blow with Albany to start. What kept the Warriors in the game was their success from the 3-point line, shooting 3-7 from beyond the arch.
The second quarter was all Merrimack as the Warriors outscored the Great Danes 19-6. The shots were evenly distributed amongst the team as five different players got on the board including six points from senior, Kate Mager, who hit back-to-back threes.
Both teams traded blows throughout the third quarter. Merrimack shot 58.3% in the third quarter. The Warriors outscored the Great Danes 12-6 in the paint. That's all thanks to the monster performances of sophomore, Teneisia Brown, and graduate student, Paige McCormick, who both had double doubles. Brown had 11 points and 11 rebounds while McCormick had 11 points and 15 rebounds to propel the Warriors to victory.
Merrimack was outscored 17-12 in the fourth quarter, but held off the Great Danes and capture their first victory.
Up next, Merrimack hits the road once again to Bethlehem, Pa. to take on Lehigh.
