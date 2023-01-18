One of the top college football recruits this area has produced in the last decade-plus is moving quite a bit closer to home.
Jackson Paradis of Kingston, N.H., is headed to Division 1-A UMass Amherst football.
“I am extremely excited to be headed to UMass,” said Paradis. “There is no better feeling than playing for your home region. They have amazing coaches and an amazing environment. (Head coach) Don Brown and the rest of the coaching staff are taking UMass to new levels.”
Paradis — a 6-foot, 220-pound running back — is headed to the Minutemen after a year as a redshirt at Division 1-A University of Buffalo, where he committed to out of the Tilton School (class of 2022). He entered the transfer portal last week.
“It was a great experience (at Buffalo), and I made many life-long friends and enjoyed the environment, but it just wasn’t for me,” said Paradis. “Most of the coaching staff that recruited me to Buffalo parted ways, and after that I decided to depart.”
Paradis is ranked a 3-star (out of 5) recruit and the No. 83 running back recruit in the country by ESPN.com and a 3-star recruit by 24/7sports.com. Both also rated him the No. 1 overall recruit out of New Hampshire.
As a senior for Tilton School (Tilton, N.H.) in the fall of 2021, Paradis earned New Hampshire Gatorade football Player of the Year honors after he rushed for 1,851 yards — averaging 10.2 yards per carry — and scored 22 touchdowns, leading Tilton to a 6-3 record and a trip to the Ken Hollingsworth Bowl.
He topped 200 rushing yards in five different games, inducing a 332-yard, four-touchdown masterpiece in a 48-0 win over Kingswood Oxford School, which he finished with 405 total yards.
He became the first football player from Tilton to earn Gatorade honors, and joined his friend, Central Catholic star Ayden Pereira of Auburn, N.H., who won 20-21 Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year.
Paradis, who also earned NEPSAC (New England Prep School Athletic Council) football Player of the Year, and followed recent NH Gatorade winners Curtis Harris-Lopez (2020, Nashua North), Malcolm Bussey (2019, St. Paul’s School) and Ryan Toscano (2018, Bedford).
“What makes Jackson so special on the field is his size and speed,” Proctor Academy head coach Ben Rulli said in Paradis’ Gatorade’s press release. “We have been fortunate to have had a lot of great players over the years at Proctor that played at the Power 5 collegiate level. We have played against guys of similar caliber. Jackson Paradis is right up there with all of these players.”
Paradis said UMass was on his radar coming out of high school. But the second time around, he chose the Minutemen.
“I visited UMass twice during my high school recruitment,” he said. “UMass was really at the top of my list, and it means s omething different to come home and represent New England.”
