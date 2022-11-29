221129-et-cru-NorthernEssexHoop-4.jpg

Cristian Kinsley of Lawrence sails to the basket for two of his game-high 22 points in the Northern Essex Community College win over Bristol Community College on Tuesday night.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

HAVERHILL -- The Northern Essex Community College men broke to a 45-30 halftime lead and held off Bristol Community College, 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Lawrence’s Cristian Kinsley had 22 points with 15 coming in the first half for the Knights, now 10-1 on the campaign.

Ex-Lancer Luis Reynoso dropped in 19, while Angel Herrera had a dozen.

Winners of six straight, NECC now hits the road on Thursday night at the Community College of Rhode Island.

