HAVERHILL -- The Northern Essex Community College men broke to a 45-30 halftime lead and held off Bristol Community College, 79-69 on Tuesday night.
Lawrence’s Cristian Kinsley had 22 points with 15 coming in the first half for the Knights, now 10-1 on the campaign.
Ex-Lancer Luis Reynoso dropped in 19, while Angel Herrera had a dozen.
Winners of six straight, NECC now hits the road on Thursday night at the Community College of Rhode Island.
