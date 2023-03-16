Alex Cora made it official on Wednesday, naming Corey Kluber the Red Sox Opening Day starter.
Though the announcement was news to most fans, it wasn’t to Kluber, who Cora told more than a month ago.
And for those who’ve been paying attention, it’s been apparent for a while now too.
Kluber was the first established big leaguer to start in a spring game back on Feb. 28, which put him in line to start the opener on March 30 on regular rest.
Why not Chris Sale? Cora said he decided months ago that he didn’t want to put that kind of pressure on his ace after everything he’s been through.
“I want him to enjoy Thursday as a regular baseball player, just the whole Opening Day thing,” Cora said earlier this week in Fort Myers. “Whenever he pitches in the rotation he’ll pitch in the rotation, but I decided that like a month and a half ago and we had that conversation.”
The way things are shaping up, Sale will start the second game on April 1, Tanner Houck the April 2 weekend finale against Baltimore and Nick Pivetta the series opener against Pittsburgh on April 3.
Thanks to the March 31 off day Kluber could then make his second start on regular rest April 4 against the Pirates. The Red Sox would then likely need a No. 5 starter, probably Kutter Crawford or Josh Winckowski, to start April 5 against the Pirates, followed by Sale in the first road game against Detroit on April 6.
The Red Sox then have their second off day on April 7 and coming out of that things get a bit murkier. One of Houck or Pivetta could start April 8, Kluber would be on regular rest April 9, and on the April 10 opener against Tampa Bay the club could either go with whichever of Houck/Pivetta didn’t start earlier or possibly even a returning Garrett Whitlock.
After another turn or two through the rotation Brayan Bello and James Paxton could also be ready to go, at which point the Red Sox may have some decisions to make, but for at least the first two weeks the club has a clear roadmap in place.
Lineup coming into focus
For months after he signed in Boston the expectation was Masataka Yoshida would become the club’s new leadoff hitter. He had the ideal leadoff profile as a guy who can get on base at will, but he also possesses sneaky power and has always been a middle of the order bat while playing in Japan.
It didn’t take long this spring before Red Sox manager Alex Cora began suggesting that would be his role in Boston too.
“He feels very comfortable, him hitting in the middle of the lineup, the run producer. We were joking about that like ‘whoever came up with the idea of him leading off is not very smart,’” Cora said last week. “We’ll see, it’s still early and we’ll get everyone together and decide what we’ll do later on, but the Turner behind Raffy, that’s a thing, that’s going to happen.”
Seeing as that Rafael Devers usually batted second last season, and Cora is on record as saying he wants to split the lefty-hitting Devers and Yoshida up, it’s a good bet Devers, Turner and Yoshida will be the default 2-3-4 hitters. That leaves the leadoff spot as the main unsettled question, and the Red Sox have several candidates for the job.
Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo are both possibilities. Hernández has batted leadoff for Boston a significant portion of the past two seasons, and Verdugo profiles well as a guy who can put the bat on the ball. One other interesting candidate, however, is rookie Triston Casas, who has almost exclusively batted near the top of the order throughout the spring and who offers the on-base and power potential that could make him an ideal table setter.
If the Red Sox go that route and try to keep the rest of the lineup balanced between lefties and righties, then a possible Opening Day lineup could look something like this: Casas 1B, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Yoshida LF, Duvall CF, Verdugo RF, Hernández SS, McGuire C, Arroyo 2B.
We should get a much clearer picture in the coming weeks, especially once everyone gets back from the World Baseball Classic.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.