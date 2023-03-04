PEABODY – The Methuen High hockey team, with back-to-back league championships, is making big strides on the ice.
Saturday afternoon at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, the Rangers got a first-hand look at the next hurdle.
No. 2 Lynnfield High built a 1-0 lead after one and a 4-0 lead through two, finishing the Rangers’ season with a 5-2 win in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament Round of 16.
“They’re very, very good, clearly the best team offensively we’ve seen all year, far and above,” said coach Bill Blackwell, whose Rangers finished up at 13-6-3.
“We knew it coming in. We tried to slow them down a little bit. You really can’t slow them down. They’re on a mission.”
Lynnfield advances with a 20-1-1 mark.
Senior Owen Kneeland scored both Methuen goals in the third period with assists to Noah Kneeland, Andrew Cox and Jack Allard.
“I was real proud of our guys. I thought we played to the best of our ability. I thought our seniors played extremely hard,” said Blackwell. “The group of (Nick) Sanguedolce, (Cole) Lambert and (Owen) Sullivan, those guys skated their behinds off.”
The seniors have anchored the Rangers for the better part of the last two years.
“We have great leadership. The younger guys got a chance to see that with these older guys the last couple years. Now, it’s going to be their turn,” said Blackwell. “The leaders that have been here set a great example. Hopefully, the young guys will fill right in for us.”
If Saturday, and for that matter the second half of the season were any indication, things should continue to trend in the right direction.
“Some of the younger guys really stepped up, too. (Sophomore defenseman Quinn) Ronan had a nice game,” said Blackwell. “The group of (Dom) Romano, (Zach) Anderson and Patrick Morrison ... We’ve got big things coming from them. I’m so excited. I feel like we can build off this with the younger guys.”
One other younger impact guy is the goalie, sophomore Owen O’Brien. He had 28 stops and continues to get stronger and strong between the pipes, too.
