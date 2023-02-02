The Central Catholic girls knocked off Haverhill, 74-26, making it 5-0 in the MVC large this winter to claim the championship.
Scoring first-place finishes for the Raiders were Veralie Perrier in long jump (17-0.25), Macy Daigle in high jump (5-04), Anya Neira in 300 (42.02), Janessa Duren in 55 hurdles (8.77), Madeline Courtemanche in the mile (5:27.12) and Olivia Guillet in two-mile (12:06.39).
The North Andover boys also finished their perfect winter run, making it five straight with a 70-30 win over Andover/
Camden Reiland set the school two-mile record with a 9:39.19 clocking for the win.
Caleb Agbor leaped 21-1.75 in long jump for the win. Zack Traficante soared 6-0 to take the high jump, and Cole Giles took the 1000 in 2:42.09.
Mickey Valentino was second in the shot put with a throw of 47-2.75.
