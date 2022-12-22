HAVERHILL – North Andover senior Hannah Martin was all smiles after leading the Scarlet Knights to an early-season 29-point blowout victory on the road Thursday evening.
“It’s a really great feeling,” Martin said after scoring a career high 34 points in a 63-34 victory over a young Haverhill squad. “This season is going to be so much fun, and I’m so excited. It’s really amazing to be playing with my best friends and to have as much fun as we had tonight.”
Martin’s fun began early with three steals in the first 90 seconds as the Knights forced turnovers on each of Haverhill’s first eight possessions and 11 of its first 12.
“That’s what I’ve been focusing on most this season,” Martin said of her defense. “Working hard on defense shows on offense, too. In practice, I’m pushing my teammates and being hard on them and hoping they’ll be hard on me. That’s always been my motivation.”
With the Hillies (1-2) unable to put up a shot until midway through the first, the Knights (2-1) needed only 12 minutes to build a 26-3 lead. Martin finished the first half with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as North Andover took a 30-8 lead into intermission.
“She’s a senior captain, and she knows the drill,” North Andover coach Jessalyn Deveny said of Martin, whose previous scoring best was 29. “But you saw her out there tonight. She played fantastic and if she can stay consistent like that all season, we’ll be doing some really good things.”
North Andover committed only three first-half turnovers and 10 in the game while forcing Haverhill into making 13 of its 21 miscues in the opening two periods.
“We set out to come out with tough defensive intensity,” Deveny said. “Our girls rose to that challenge. It gets us off to a good start. We kept them out of the paint … it was tough on-the-ball pressure. You want to turn defense into offense, and that’s what we did tonight.”
While eight of the 10 Knights who played scored at least two points, it was Martin’s night as the co-captain finished with 12 rebounds and five steals while making 12 of her 20 field-goal attempts, including six of 12 from behind the arc.
“I think our team has so much potential,” said Martin, who will be playing at Smith College next year. “It’s still so early in the season, and we’re working out the kinks and getting more comfortable with each other.”
Haverhill expects growing pains as coach Melissa Tarpy starts three freshmen. Five of the eight players who saw action Thursday were first-year high school students. But the Hillies played much in the second half when freshman Jasalyn Mora scored seven of her team-high 11 points.
“This is absolutely a learning experience,” Tarpy said. “We knew going in (to the season) that we might have a slow start. It’s about making sure that everyone sees what’s going on on the floor and making the adjustments that need to be made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.