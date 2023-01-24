ANDOVER — As hungry as North Andover was, taking its third swing at unbeaten, No. 1 Andover, the Golden Warriors desire to create some distance in the Merrimack Valley Conference race was just too fierce.
Senior Marissa Kobelski led four Warriors into double figures with 19 points, lifting Andover to its 12th straight win of the year, 66-49, over the Scarlet Knights.
Don’t let the 17-point margin fool you. This was a battle for more than three full quarters. Andover led 14-13 after a quarter and 31-22 at the break.
Hannah Martin’s two free throws capped a 7-0 Knights’ mini-run that made it 41-37 Andover with two minutes left in the third.
But that’s when the league leaders, intent on extending their advantage to two games over the Knights, kicked it into overdrive.
Kobelski closed out the third with a traditional 3-point play — coming off as sweet an assist as you’ll see from Anna Foley — and another hoop, then opened the fourth with another hoop and harm.
The lead was 49-37, almost in a blink.
“It was really intensity from the start. We kept bringing it, stayed consistent with the plan going in … Every game is important to us. We weren’t going to take it lightly,” said Kobelski.
“We’re able to move the ball really well. Anna and Amelia (Hanscom) can really see the floor. We have options everywhere, and we have a very deep bench.”
North Andover would not get closer than eight the rest of the way.
For the Warriors, Foley had 13 points, while Amelia Hanscom and Ari White chipped in 11 apiece.
Defensively, Michaela Buckley’s efforts on the amazing Martin were commendable. She hounded and harassed the Scarlet Knight standout for just about 32 minutes.
“She’s such a good player, it was pretty brutal. She’s so good. She has so many moves. I appreciate the chance to play her, but I know my teammates are there to back me up, too,” said Buckley. “She’s very fast, I just tried to be as high on her as possible.”
Martin had to work hard for everything she got.
North Andover, which entered the action at 8-4 and was rated 10th in the MIAA Division 1 statewide power rankings, again proved its ability to run with the big dog.
Martin paced the Knights with a game-high 25 and suddenly-surging Sydney Rogers added 18.
“They have a lot of weapons out there. I was really proud of our squad in terms of coming out and executing defensively. There were lots of bright spots for our crew, a lot of great things to pull from our outing,” said Knights coach Jessalyn Deveny.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to play them three times. Our non-league schedule is strong, too. It prepares us for the next stretch of games coming up.
“We have some things to clean up offensively, but I’m so proud of the way the girls competed tonight. This is a great opportunity to see where we are at. If we step on the court and play like this against anybody else coming up, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Andover 66, North Andover 49
North Andover (49): Berrad 0, Papell 5, J. Rogers 1, Martin 25, S. Rogers 18, Benvenuto 0, Brown 0
Andover (66): Foley 13, Hanscom 11, Kobelski 19, Yates 2, White 11, Buckley 4, Vidoni 6, Dorelas 0. Total 23-13-66
3-pointers: A — Hanscom, White 3, Vidoni 2, Foley; NA — Martin 3, S. Rogers 3
North Andover (8-5): 13 9 15 12 — 49
Andover (12-0): 14 17 15 20 — 66
