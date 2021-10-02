NORTH ANDOVER — Someone had to lose this one and, unfortunately, it was North Andover.
In a back-and-forth game between two even teams, Tewksbury prevailed, 37-29 Friday night in three overtimes.
North Andover quarterback Jack O'Connell tied it up in regulation with a 3-yard TD run and briefly put the Knights in ahead in overtime with a 10-yard pass to Nick Ankiewicz and a conversion pass to Jack Ferullo but Tewksbury quarterback Danny Fleming was not to be denied.
Fleming tied it up in overtime with a 3-yard run and a conversion pass and then won it with a 10-yard run.
Ferullo rushed for 47 yards on 11 carries and had two TDs, one on a 47-yard pass from O'Connell, and O'Connell passed for 177 yards.
For Tewksbury (3-1), Fleming rushed for four TDs and passed for another.
Longtime correspondent Jamie Pote called the game one of the best regular season games he's ever seen.
Tewksbury 37, North Andover 29 (3 OTs)
Tewksbury (3-1): 7 7 0 7 16 — 37
North Andover (1-3): 14 0 0 7 8 — 29
First Quarter
NA: Jack Ferullo 4 run (Camden Bethel kick)
TEWKS: Danny Fleming 24 run (Kodie LeGrand kick)
NA: Ferullo 49 pass from Jack O’Connell (Bethel kick)
Second Quarter
TEWKS: Fleming 1 run (LeGrand kick)
Fourth Quarter
TEWKS: Michael Sullivan 9 pass from Fleming (LeGrand kick)
NA: O’Connell 3 run (Bethel kick)
OVERTIME
NA: Nick Ankiewicz 10 pass from O’Connell (Ferullo pass from O’Connell)
TEWKS: Fleming 3 run (Blake Ryder pass from Fleming)
TEWKS: Fleming 10 run (Sullivan pass from Fleming)
NORTH ANDOVER LEADERS
RUSHING: Jack Ferullo 11-47, Jack O'Connell 10-(-6), Aiden Lynch 1-1
PASSING: O'Connell 8-20-0, 177
RECEIVING: Ferullo 2-60, Alex Ankiewicz 1-14, AJ Lawrence 3-58, Brendan Regan 1-45
