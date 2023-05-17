ANDOVER — Playing in the rugged Merrimack Valley Conference was pretty much going to guarantee a spot in the Division 1 State Tournament for North Andover High. The Knights took care of business Monday to make it official.
Behind Brigid Gaffny’s eight-hit, three-strikeout performance on the mound, North Andover knocked off Andover, 8-4, to pick up the magical 10th win of the year.
With the score tied at 1-1 early, the Knights took the lead in the second on RBI singles from Juliana Dunn and Emily Rondeau.
North Andover, now 10-5, took charge in the bottom of the fifth when Dunn, Addy Crosby and Mancuso had RBIs, making it 6-2. That was plenty for Gaffny, but the Knights picked up two more in the sixth on RBIs from Crosby and Amelia Kowalski.
Rondeau and Kowalski each had three hits to pace the North Andover 14-hit attack.
Crosby and Dunn had two apiece.
Katie O’Brien and Eliza O’Sullivan each had a pair of hits for the Warriors.
