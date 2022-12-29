You would have to be pretty old – present company included – to recall the North Andover High hoop legend of a battered and bloodied Dick Licare leading the Knights to the state title in 1975.
It was the first thing I thought of watching current girls sensation, Hannah Martin, willing her Knights to victory with a running buzzer-beater just seconds after absorbing a wicked shot to the nose in the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament semifinal on Wednesday night.
“It was just one of those things, we collided on a screen and I got hit as she came up,” said the two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard.
“It started bleeding right away. I kind of felt it coming.”
Martin got the blood flow plugged up, forced her way back on the court and then canned the game-winner.
Friday night (6 p.m.) at Lawler Arena on the campus of Merrimack College, Martin and the Knights get the shot to finish their own legendary tale as they challenge unbeaten Andover, rated by many as the top team in the state, for the Christmas tourney title.
If you had any thoughts that Martin might be suffering ill-effects from the nasty collision, forget it.
“It hurts a little bit. I’m a little sore, but I’ll be fine,” she said. and an eager and able North Andover bunch will be ready.
“I think it’s what we’ve prepared for all season long, those really big games in front of a lot of people against the really good teams,” said Martin. “It’s not scary. It’s just really cool to be a part of. Games like this are what makes the season so exciting. So, you just keep pushing.”
The senior Martin, who will play basketball and study at Smith College – she’s leaning toward bio-chemistry — next year, is again off to a blazing start for 3-1 North Andover.
After averaging 13.1 points a game as a sophomore and 16.8 as a junior, she’s scoring at a 22.5 point-a-game clip this year, heading into Friday night’s title tilt.
Martin feels like the Knights should not be counted out. The two teams met in the season opener and North Andover, hung tough throughout against the Warriors, falling 54-47.
“I think, in the past, we haven’t been quite as strong. We changed the tone in the preseason and in practice. We know we have a strong team, and we’re out to show who we are,” Martin said.
“Andover is so good. They’re have so many amazing players, but again, these are the kind of games that we want to show who we are.”
Andover, now 3-0, remains the tallest of tasks.
The Golden Warriors have plenty to play for, looking to wipe away the pain of the Commonwealth Classic finals loss to Natick, the last time this tournament was held in 2019.
“We’ve wanted to win this tournament since freshmen year, and we feel pretty good,” said Warrior senior Amelia Hanscom.
“Even with a target on your back, it’s fun to try and live up to the pressure (of being regard as the top team in the state).
“I think North Andover has always been underrated. They have a great coach, some great players in Hannah Martin and Jackie Rogers, and they have a lot of good role players around them.”
Handling Hanscom and dynamic center Anna Foley will take a complete effort from the Knights.
With these teams being such fierce rivals, expect a classic battle in the 33rd girls Christmas final.
LANCERS CARRYING AREA HOPES IN BOYS FINAL
By now, there is no disputing it. The Lawrence High boys are in just about everyone’s top five statewide.
But anyone who watched the Beverly High Panthers systemically shred Andover in Wednesday evening’s semifinal, has to understand that Matt Karakoudas’ crew absolutely means business.
On back-to-back nights in the tourney, the Panthers had two different guys ring up 30-plus-point games.
“It’s a two-headed monster, two really good guys. They want to play fast and they shoot it well,” said Lawrence High coach Jesus Moore. “They were 21-2 last year and return most of their guys, so I’m not surprised that they are good.
“I was surprised how they beat Andover, though. I wasn’t expecting that. Ryder Frost (38 points in round 1 vs. Newburyport) is a top five kid in the MIAA, and Dylan Crowley (33 points vs. Andover) is real good, too.”
Beverly is no stranger to wars with MVC teams. It took a monster performance by Central’s Xavier McKenzie to slay the Panthers in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 last winter. They know how to win against the best.
And Lawrence, which missed the state tourney last year, may still be studying that course.
“We are – as talented as we are – still learning how to win,” said Moore. “I think that showed in the semifinals against Central (a 58-51 Lawrence win).”
The boys title game is slated to tip off at 7:45 p.m. at Lawler Arena. Between the girls and boys title games, the second-ever Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held.
Longtime tournament sponsor Charles Daher, legendary tournament public address announcer John Vitale and the late Michael Muldoon, Eagle-Tribune sports journalist and chief tournament historian, will be honored.
