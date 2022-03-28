Max Burt always used to look forward to playing the Boston Red Sox.
As a college standout at Northeastern University, the North Andover resident had the unique opportunity of playing exhibition games against his childhood ballclub every spring. The most memorable was his first as a freshman in 2015, when he got to meet several players he’d grown up rooting for and even got a picture with Brock Holt.
A utility standout known for being able to contribute virtually anywhere on the field, Burt has a lot in common with the former Red Sox All-Star. Like Holt, Burt is a jack of all trades who can play any position in the infield and if asked would happily play outfield too. Like Holt, Burt did not start off as a highly touted prospect, but since being drafted in the 28th round of the 2018 MLB Draft he has worked his way up through the Yankees organization and is now on the doorstep of the big leagues.
Now, Burt may only be a phone call away from realizing his lifelong dream, and Holt may offer a blueprint for what might be possible when that day comes. But Burt, who started his journey as a scrawny 5-foot-1 high school freshman scratching and clawing to make an impact at St. John’s Prep, also didn’t get to where he is now by limiting his own possibilities.
“I could see my career playing out like Brock Holt, obviously he’s had a great career, but I want to write my own story,” Burt said. “I’m trying to be the best Max Burt.”
Adopting a big league mindset
By all accounts Burt had a dream 2021 season. Coming out of the lost pandemic year, Burt rose from Low-A all the way to Triple-A in a span of five months, potentially putting him within striking distance of reaching the majors.
But great as that success was, the day to day experience wasn’t always so smooth.
“There were too many roller coasters for me last year,” said Burt, the son of Eagle-Tribune executive sports editor Bill Burt. “There were too many ups, too many downs, where I knew I had to change that about my game, because if I didn’t I knew I’d never make it.”
Burt said that in the past he’s often allowed his performance to dictate his approach at the ballpark, and that the biggest lesson he learned upon his promotion to Triple-A was the importance of setting a routine. His more experienced teammates understood that no matter what happened, whether you were playing great or mired in a slump, you had to stay consistent and be the same guy every day.
“I didn’t have that yet. I was changing what I was doing every day, I was changing stances, I was changing what I was doing before games,” Burt said. “Learning from those guys and picking the brains of guys who have been in the show for years and been in big games in the playoffs, and the thing they always told me was you have to have a routine, it has to be a good routine and you have to follow it on a daily basis.
“Because when stuff starts going bad, and it will go bad because it’s baseball, you have to have something to fall back on and get you out of it,” he continued. “And I never had that. So for me getting up to Triple-A at the end of the year was probably the best thing that’s ever going to happen for me in my career. It set up my offseason and set up where I am now, so I’m very grateful for last year.”
Burt has taken that lesson and run with it this offseason. Now instead of lifting and hitting whenever he feels like it, he’s made a concerted effort to stick to a structured plan. Rather than stay home in New England, he spent the off-season living in New York City, where Burt regularly drove and took the train all over to make specific workouts with other Yankee prospects in the area.
“The thing I wanted to improve the most was just getting down a routine and getting better mentally,” Burt said. “I’m in a great spot, I know how great I am as a player and I’m trusting the work I’ve put in.”
Burt connects with top Yanks prospect
One of Burt’s regular workout partners this offseason has been Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect and the No. 10 ranked prospect in the sport according to Baseball America. Burt described Volpe as one of the best baseball players he’s ever played with and that the two have become close friends.
Conventional wisdom suggests the two should be rivals, as both play shortstop and Volpe could plausibly inhibit Burt’s path to the Yankees’ big league roster. But Burt doesn’t see things that way, and another lesson he’s learned is that if you put in the work, there will be room for you in the big leagues no matter who or where you are.
“If we both play well we’re going to be in the big leagues, whether it’s together or with two different teams,” Burt said. “I love him as a friend and as a person, and yeah we compete on a daily basis but I want him to do just as well as I’m doing.”
If Burt stays on track then his big league breakthrough likely won’t be far away. He hopes it will happen this year and when it does it will be a dream come true.
But when all is said and done, Burt hopes that day is just the beginning of his journey, not the end.
“Obviously I want to make it, hopefully that all comes this year, but I want to have a career up there,” Burt said. “I don’t just want to make it and get my cup of coffee, I want to be a star up there. So it’s trusting what I’m doing, being the same guy every day and going day by day and stacking the days on one another.”
“Whether it’s a great day or a day I struggle, I learn from it and move on and I keep stacking them,” he continued. “If I keep stacking them hopefully I’ll look back when I’m 40 years old and I’ve had a great career.”
