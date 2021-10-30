PLYMOUTH — Quarterback Kevin Kolodziej threw a pair of touchdowns, helping Sanborn end the season with a bang, rallying to beat favored Plymouth 22-14 on Friday night.
The Indians (4-5) trailed 7-0 after a quarter, before Kolodziej found Nate Ashby for an 80-yard touchdown strike. Ashby’s two-point conversion gave Sanborn an 8-7 lead, but Plymouth (6-3) rebounded to make it 14-8 at halftime.
But back came Sanborn. First, Kolodziej connected with Austin Ray on a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game. Then fullback Josh Sarette broke free for a 55-yard touchdown late in the third to pad the advantage.
Sarette carried 11 times for 101 yards, while Ashby and Kolojziej each had 83 rushing yards. Kolojziej also threw for 149 yards.
Defensively for the Indians — who shut Plymouth out after halftime — Ben Cardoso intercepted a pass and forced a fumble and Jake Georgopolis had a fumble recovery.
Sanborn 22, Plymouth 14
Sanborn (4-5): 8 6 8 0 — 22
Plymouth (6-3): 7 7 0 0 — 14
Second Quarter
S — Nate Ashby 80 pass from Kevin Kolodziej (Ashby rush)
Third Quarter
S — Austin Ray 6 pass from Kolodziej (rush failed)
S — Josh Sarette 55 run (Kolodziej rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Nate Ashby 15-83, Kevin Kolojziej 14-83, Josh Sarette 11-101, Rex Sullivan 5-28
PASSING: Sanborn — Kolojziej 5-15-1, 149
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Sullivan 2-31, Peter Dubois 1-32, Austin Ray 1-6, Ashby 1-80
