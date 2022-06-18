A local team may not have been crowned a lacrosse state champion this spring, but a few area squads made tremendous runs.
The Central Catholic girls surged to the Division 1 quarterfinals unbeaten, two rounds further than a Raiders team had ever advanced. They also set a school record with 20 wins and won their first MVC title since 2011. and with the talent they have returning, 2023 could very well be Central’s year.
The Timberlane boys made it back to the Division 2 semifinals for the second straight season, while Windham made the D2 semis for the second time in program history. The last trip for the Jags came in 2018.
It was a rockier season than normal for the powerhouse Pinkerton boys lacrosse team, losing four straight heading into its season finale. But the Astros pulled it together and made the state semifinals, throwing a scare into archrival and eventual state champ Bishop Guertin.
Along the way there were big wins for the North Andover, Haverhill, Andover, the Pinkerton girls, resurgent Whittier and many others.
Here’s a look back at the season that just came to a close:
MOMENTS OF THE YEAR
Win of the Year, Boys — Mired in a four-game skid, Pinkerton (then 9-8) found its best at just the right time, stunning archrival Londonderry (then 12-4) by a decisive 17-5 score. Colby Gagnon led with way with four goals for the Astros, who followed it with a 15-3 tourney win over a Nashua South squad that beat them a week earlier.
Win of the Year, Girls — Kate Velazquez made 15 saves and Liz Deacon scored her third goal of the game in overtime as Whittier beat Northeast 10-9 in overtime. The Wildcats overcame a tough second half, that saw them out-scored by three goals.
Rivalry of the Year — It was always exciting when the North Andover and Andover girls faced off. In their first meeting, the Scarlet Knights won 11-10 on a goal by freshman Isabella Robinson with 1:04 left in the game. The Golden Warriors earned their revenge just over a month later, led by Haley Carver (3 goals) earning their first win over North Andover since 2017.
Boys Performance of the Year, Goalie — Methuen’s AJ Smith made 17 saves and Rangers teammate Mike Moschitto chipped in with three stops to post a rare lacrosse shutout, 18-0 over Woburn.
Boys Performance of the Year, Field — Charlie Dean scored six goals and added two assists to lead North Andover to a 17-5 win over Dracut in a battle of two of the top-20 teams in MIAA Division 1.
Girls Performance of the Year, Goalie — Haverhill’s Fiona Dean made a stellar 19 saves, 10 in a shutout second half, as the Hillies beat Tewksbury 13-4. She followed that up with 16 saves in a win over Georgetown.
Girls Performance of the Year, Field — Grace Lydon scored five goals, the last the tying goal with 1.2 seconds left in the game as Central Catholic played eventual New Hampshire Division 1 champion Bishop Guertin to a 15-15 draw.
DYNAMIC SCORERS
NOTE: This is based on statistics reported by coaches. If coaches did not report scores or statistics, stats could not be included
GIRLS
Tess Gobiel, Andover — The senior finished the spring with 65 goals. She scored a season-high seven goals three times, including in an 11-10 win over Chelmsford, and scored her 100th career goal against Billerica.
Kerri Finneran and Nicolette Licare, Central Catholic — Licare, a sophomore, finished the season with 85 goals, twice scoring seven goals in a game. Finneran, a freshman, scored 90 goals, including a season-best eight in a win over Andover.
Alex Bushey, Haverhill — Just a sophomore, Bushey notched 52 goals, with a season-best six tallies in a win over Tewksbury. She led the Hillies to an 8-10 record, the most wins for the program since 2015.
Janie Papell, North Andover — The sophomore scored 53 goals, with a season-best eight goals in a win over Methuen. Coach Jen Pino said she was hesitant to step into the go-to scorer role.
Allison Lamphere and Caitlin Seleny, Pinkerton — Lamphere scored a team-best 54 goals, with a season-high six in a win over Nashua South. Seleny set a school-record with 59 assists, breaking Heather Carr’s old mark (53 in 2005).
Hannah Azzari and Samantha Azzari, Whittier — The junior twins both had huge seasons. Hannah tallied 40 goals, with a season-high eight in a 12-10 win over Malden. Samantha scored 25 goals, with six against Nashoba.
BOYS
Will McKinnon, Methuen — The senior, also a football standout, tallied 55 goals for the season and set a Rangers school record with 101 goals for his career, despite losing his sophomore season to the COVID pandemic. He scored six goals in a win over Woburn.
Patrick Roy, Jack Ferullo and Charlie Dean, North Andover — Roy scored 39 goals, Ferullo tallied 40 goals and Dean scored 32 goals and excelled as a distributor. Dean scored four goals three times, Ferullo had seven goals in a win over Central and Roy had seven goals against Haverhill.
Ryan Lynch and Michael Uber, Pinkerton — Lynch tallied 40 goals, twice scoring five goals, and Uber scored 34 goals, including five in a win over Concord.
DEFENSIVE DYNAMOS
While lacrosse is best known for its high scores, a few stellar defenders proved to be stars.
The Whittier boys had their best season in years, led by brothers, junior goalie Trey Marcotte and freshman defender Bodie Marcotte. Most amazing — Trey was in his second season playing lacrosse, and Bodie was in his first!
The Central Catholic girls had plenty of offense, but their defense was also rock-solid, led by sophomore Delaney True. The Raiders allowed just 4.4 goals a game.
North Andover coach Steve Zella credited plenty of the Scarlet Knights’ success to shutdown defender Tyler Fay. The Knights allowed 6.3 points per game.
The Methuen boys were competitive again, led on the field and off by defender Joey Pinto, who brought his hard-hitting mentality from football fullback to lacrosse.
Andover was a contender again, thanks in large part to “Jack of All Trades” Jacklyn Brussard.
And earning All-New Hampshire Division 2 honors were Timberlane goalie defender Gary Shivell and goalie Brady Marsten and Windham defender Andrew Trudel.
