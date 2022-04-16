Jeff Nelson wasn’t a “hater,” but like a lot of people back in January, he just wasn’t a believer.
The Los Angeles Lakers advance scout, of Bradford, had seen the Boston Celtics several times in their first 40 or so games. and he wasn’t impressed.
“They looked like the team the year before,” said Nelson. “Obviously [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown were good and very good at times, but not consistent. Dennis Schoeder was not a fit at point guard, wanting to score too much. It just seemed like guys didn’t have or know their roles.”
Then the second half of the season happened.
“In retrospect, (coach Ime) Udoka experimenting by playing a 10, 11 or 12 guys a night, seeing who could play. and I think Schroeder proved to be the wrong point guard for this team,” said Nelson. “Schroeder was traded. They got Derek White. They added [Daniel] Theis. and Udoka shortened the bench, playing eight guys. It was a different team.”
Really different, said Nelson, on one side of the floor.
The Celtics defense became prolific, as in, get this, Nelson said … the best ever.
“Over the last 38 games I believe it’s the best defense any team has ever played,” said Nelson. “That’s a testament to Udoka. The entire team has committed to that end of the floor. Offensively, the Celtics always could score, but now their two-way game is lethal.”
Which brings us to the matter at hand – the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics open a seven-game series at 3:30 p.m. at the TD Garden.
Nelson has seen the Nets as well and says despite the championship pedigree between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics should control this series from start to finish.
“This will not be easy, by any stretch,” said Nelson. “Durant is best player in league, the most talented offensive player in league,” said Nelson. “Kyrie is one of the best scoring guards in the history of the league. You are going against two of top 50 players in league history, both could score 35 points a night.”
But …
“Losing Robert Williams hurts, because he was the rim protector, but [Al] Horford and This can fill in somewhat. and both of those guys, in switches, can help on Durant,” said Nelson. “The Celtics are really good at rotating (on defense), helping bother the 3-point shot.”
Tatum is playing like a top-five player, said Nelson, and Brown has played like an elite scorer, which gives the Celtics two players who can compare with Durant and Kyrie.
“Tatum is a prolific scorer, taking his game to another level,” said Nelson. “And Marcus Smart taking over as point guard has helped a lot. White’s two-way play makes him a perfect fit, too. This is a completely different team now, a dangerous team.”
Nelson said the Celtics can take advantage of the Nets defensive deficiencies.
“The Nets are not good on their transition defense,” said Nelson. “The Celtics should take advantage of the fast-break and score a good amount.”
In the end, Nelson picks the Celtics … in six games.
“Again, this won’t be easy,” said Nelson. “These are two legends on the Nets. But the Celtics have a better team and play much better defense. If both teams are healthy, the Celtics should win.”
Bill Burt
