The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are coming to town. Today.
But they arrived with one particular Buck missing, as in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “Robin” — Kris Middleton.
Los Angeles Lakers advance scout Jeff Nelson, of Bradford, predicted the Celtics would take care of business against the Brooklyn Nets.
If Middleton, who has an MCL sprain in his left knee, was not injured, Nelson said he would predict a seven-game series, with that being a tossup.
With Middleton out, the Celtics are his pick … in six games.
“The thing with Middleton he is the Bucks’ second option, an important option,” said Nelson. “He gets a lot of shots at the end of the shot clock. That’s a huge problem, not having him.”
Nelson said the Celtics-Bucks series will not be anything like the Celtics-Nets series, in a lot of ways.
“The Nets offensively and defensively had no inside game, relying solely on the perimeter shooters and defending, as best they could, the 3-point shot,” said Nelson.
“The Bucks are the exact opposite, especially on defense. They are obsessed with keeping teams away from the rim, no easy baskets. Whereas the Nets gave up a lot of drives, that won’t happen against the Bucks. Giannis and Lopez will be forces.”
So guess what Nelson says is key for the Celtics, particularly on offense.
“They need to hit the 3-point shot because the Bucks are going to give it to them, oftentimes uncovered,” said Nelson. “They are going to focus on keeping Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown away from the rim as much as possible. That means guys like Marcus Smart and Grant Williams will be left alone, a lot. If they hit their shots, the Celtics won’t lose. If they don’t? It could be a series.”
A key for Celtics success is to keep Giannis from the 40 to 50-point nights.
“The Bucks try to get Giannis the ball, going downhill, toward the basket,” said Nelson. “When he gets the ball, 10 Celtics eyes are on him trying to figure a way to block his path. This isn’t like Kevin Durant. Giannis is bigger, stronger and more athletic.”
Nelson believes the biggest issue for the Bucks, without the No. 2 option, is that their No. 3 option, Jrue Holiday, can score, but his first option is pass.
“He’s not a point guard like Chris Paul, a score first guard,” said Nelson. “I love Holiday’s game, especially on defense. But Marcus Smart will not make things easy for him. It’s another thing in Celtics favor.”
Nelson said, despite the “issues” facing the Bucks, they are not going to roll over like the Nets did.
“The two of the three best players in the world, right now, are playing in this series,” said Nelson. “Tatum and Giannis, with (Nikola) Jokic. Giannis is an MVP. He led the Bucks to a title last year. He’s not going down quietly if Celtics win.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
