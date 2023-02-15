LAWRENCE — For the third time this year Central Catholic put Lawrence High School in a hole.
This one was a canyon, at 37-22 midway through the third quarter.
The Lancers made it 12 straight in the conference, a three-game regular-season sweep of the Raiders and moved to 19-1 overall with a rousing 51-47 win before a packed, sellout fieldhouse crowd.
“This rivalry, I think is the best in the state basketball wise. The kids on both sides take a lot of pride,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore, who saw his team who usually plays in the 80s score 19 first half points and trail by 10. “I think our kids woke up and things clicked. I think (Central) got tired too.
“It’s a great test for us going into the tournament, because we played in the 40s. This is just a testament to my guys. We’re showing different ways we can win.
“That was great. We got punched in the mouth and we responded. We took a good shot from a good team.”
The usual Lancer tsunami, usually a 32-minute swarm, was more of an 8-to-10 minute microburst that arose out of a slumber in the third.
“I hit a 3 that kind of got us going,” said Lancer Danny Reyes, whose hoop sliced the margin to single digits at 37-29 in the third.
Lawrence’s depth started to pay some real dividends from there.
Jonathan Ocasio’s sweet spin move to close the third quarter sliced the margin to four at 37-33 into the fourth.
The march from there was methodical, Lawrence forcing turnovers but hardly efficient at the offensive end.
Naz Perez had a traditional three-point play to cut things to 44-42, and with 3:19 to go Reyes pulled Lawrence even for the first time at 44-44.
Two more free throws, this pair from Marius Canery put the Lancers on top at 46-44 with 2:40 to play, and they finished the job with some defense and tenacity.
Perez had a huge block to ignite a break that saw Ryan Grunon finish off for a 48-44 lead.
Central had looks but just couldn’t find a hoop. Perez made 1 of 2 from the line in the final minute, pushing it to a five-point lead, before Joey Hart gave the Raiders one more life, burying a corner three with 20 seconds to play.
That was all, though. Canery calmly knocked in two final foul shots for the final margin of 51-47 with 18 seconds left.
“We came in the locker room at halftime and talked about our mistakes,” said Reyes. “We played with no energy, and they out-toughed us. They had seven or eight more rebounds than us. We’re used to being tough. We’re the ones who play tough.”
Canery led Lawrence with 14 points, and Tobi Ogunbare added 11.
Central, which fell to 13-5, had a giant night from Marcus Rivera with 16 points and Hart finished with 15.
