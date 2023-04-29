LAWRENCE — Things have started to shift for the Lawrence Lancers baseball team. Wins over Beverly and North Andover have brought the energy back to the dugout. But, Friday afternoon, Lowell got in the Lancers’ way.
Franklin Pierce commit Jayden Villaneuva did it all for the Red Raiders, going 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs en route to a 6-4 Lowell win.
“We had great pitching today, and we battled hard, this was a game we needed to win,” said Villanueva, a captain. “Coach has been telling us we need to put the ball in play, and our guys from 1-9 did that today in a thrilling game.”
Lowell began the game with a two-run lead, thanks to a deep RBI double by Villaneuva, his first of three during the afternoon. Lawrence got one run back in the bottom of the first, with an RBI single from junior David Manon.
Despite the defeat, Lawrence ace Randy Espinal was spectacular, striking out nine Lowell batters, throwing a mid-80s fastball.
“Randy is the horse of this program, he keeps us in the game, and he’s a great pitcher,” said Lawrence coach Alberto Abreu. “He’s been big for us in the past, we decided to stick with him as our ace, and even though we came up short tonight, it’s part of the game of baseball.”
In the third inning, Lowell took a 4-1 lead on a line-drive double from Villanueva, giving him three RBIs in only the third inning.
“I saw the ball well today,” said Villanueva. “Each time I went up to the plate, I knew I was going to get a hit, and even though there’s some minor improvements, it feels great.”
Up until the fifth inning, Lowell dominated in all facets of the game. When Lawrence came up to the plate in the bottom of the inning, everything changed.
The Lancers began the inning with a two-run double from nine-hitter Reymi Medina. A wild pitch scored Medina to tie it up at 4-4.
In the 7th inning, Lowell leadoff man Jack Soucy stood on third base with no outs. Back-to-back strikeouts from Espinal led to an intentional walk of Villanueva.
With a 2-2 count and two outs, Lowell’s starting pitcher, Caden Smith, drove in two runs with a double to ultimately decide it.
“It’s still early in the season, and we are one of those teams still trying to find our identity,” said Lowell head coach Dan Graham. “Lawrence always plays us tough, so getting those runs early, led by Jayden (Villanueva), was crucial for us on the path to victory tonight.
For Abreu and his Lawrence squad, they are confident in the team they have, and will make sure this defeat does not throw everyone off track.
“This team has what it takes to turn it around, and with all honesty, we are not worried,” said Abreu. “We have to stay true to ourselves, and keep making different approaches to this beautiful game.”
The Lancers, now 3-7, only had three hits for the day, a pair from Medina and one from Jonathan Vega.
Lowell 6, Lawrence 4
Lawrence (4): Vega 3-1-1, Diaz 4-0-1, Manon 3-0-1, Rodriguez 3-0-0, Jimenez 3-0-0, Castillo 1-1-1, Arias 2-1-0, Romero 3-0-0, Medina 3-1-2. Totals 25-4-6
LP: Espinal
