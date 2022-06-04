LAWRENCE — For a while, the way Lawrence High was fighting, it looked like the Lancers might have their day.
Once thought to have missed the Division 1 state baseball tournament, they made the field after a late discrepancy was noticed in the power rankings.
Then, Saturday against No. 33 Lexington, the Lancers fell behind immediately 1-0, then 5-2 and again, 7-3. But Lawrence just kept bouncing back.
In the end, however, the bid for a shot at No. 1 Franklin fell 90 feet short here on their home turf as the Lancers stranded the tying run at third in the seventh, falling to the Minutemen, 7-6, in the preliminary tourney opener.
With the loss, Lawrence closes out the year at 8-13.
Down 1-0 after a half an inning, Lawrence wasted no time answering. Jonathan Vega lined Drew Crowley’s first pitch of the day for a hit. With two outs and Vega on second, Luigianni Fernandez drew an intentional walk.
The runners stole to make it second and third, and Mario Martinez’s grounder was kicked, scoring a pair.
Lexington was relentless, too. The visitors capitalized on Lancer errors for a run in the third and three more in the fourth, building a 5-2 advantage.
“We went in with a game plan, tried to execute it, tried to keep our pitchers on a short leash,” said Lancer coach Julio Ramos. “We made a couple errors early, that helped make it 5-2, after that it was just holding on.”
Vega roped an RBI single in the Lawrence fourth, making it 5-3 by plating Jhovany Molina, who had tripled.
But two more from Lexington made it 7-3.
Lawrence just wouldn’t die, though.
In the sixth, Daniel Rodriguez singled, and G’Andrey Canario doubled. Molina’s ground out plated Rodriguez, and Canario came home on another Vega RBI hit. Steven Diaz blasted a gap double, chasing Vega in, but Lexington ended the rally their with a pair of flyouts, sending it to the seventh, 7-6.
Mario Martinez opened the bottom of the frame with a double and moved to third on Reymi Medina’s bunt, but that’s as far as the runner would get.
“Too many guys left on, too many key mistakes at the wrong time,” lamented Ramos. “One bounce either way could have changed the game. They had a couple timely hits, and that kind of sealed the deal. I think if we could have gotten by this one, we might have been able to make some noise.”
Lawrence’s three pitchers — starter Louis Cespedes and relievers Allen Reynoso and Relfin Jimenez — pitched well enough to win. The four errors behind them led to four Lexington runs.
Ramos now has to say goodbye to a solid group of seniors in Raymond Rojas, Jimenez, Cespedes, Rodriguez, Martinez and Reynoso. They will certainly be missed.
“It’s a talented core group of guys,” the coach said. “They fought hard till the end and just came up a little short.”
