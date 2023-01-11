LAWRENCE — With a big weekend straight ahead, the top-ranked boys basketball team in the state, Lawrence High, could easily have overlooked Tuesday night’s home date with Haverhill High.
But the visitors weren’t going down without a fight.
The upset-minded Hillies had the game tied at halftime, before the Lancers pulled away in the second half for a 70-48 victory on Tuesday, to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Leading Lawrence was Marius Canery. The star guard scored 19 points, continuing to impress as the Lancers continued its roll.
Friday night, Lawrence now head to Lowell, before a monster showdown in Boston at Emmanuel College against the state’s No. 3 team, Worcester North.
Lawrence grabbed a 12-4 after a quarter, in a very defensive battle.
In the second quarter, Alejandro Delgado led Haverhill, and at halftime, the game was tied 20-20.
Delgado had six of his team-high 17 in the quarter, which saw Haverhill double up the Lancers, 16-8.
“They were just gritty,” said Lawrence head coach Jesus Moore. “They were tougher than us, they looked hungry, they had a lot of energy, and they fought. Honestly, it was good to see us get punched in the face in that first half.
The message in the locker room at halftime for Lawrence was plain and simple: Go out and show everyone why they are the No. 1 team in Massachusetts.
That’s exactly what Lawrence did in the second half, but the Lancers only led by nine heading into the fourth quarter.
Canery took over, scoring seven in the third and six in the fourth as Lawrence outscored Haverhill, 31-18, over the final eight minutes.
“Marius has been our guy now for the past two years,” said Moore. “He has done a good job picking and choosing his spots, and he’s found ways when we are struggling, and we are not getting anything from our other key contributors. He goes into attack mode, and we have had conversations about him trying not to settle.”
Obie Lucianiano and Isaiah Ogunbare each had 13 points and Ryan Grunon added a dozen for Lawrence.
Despite the impressive display, the Hillies fell to 5-4, and they will face Billerica on Friday night.
Lawrence 70, Haverhill 48
Haverhill (48): Tarpy 2, Wallis 2, Snyder 6, Cruz 7, Delgado 17, Simpson 11, Valdez 3
Lawrence (70): Canery 19, Grunon 12, Reyes 7, Ogunbare 13, Perez 2, Gonzalez 2, Ocasio 3, Luciano 13
Haverhill (5-4): 4 16 10 18 — 48
Lawrence (9-0): 12 8 19 31 — 70
