Windham junior Amy Lanouette has not only been named a New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association first team all-state player for the second straight year but she was named Defensive Player of the Year for the state. Joining Lanouette on the first team from Windham is Ava Sanchez.
There was a limit of two players per school named first team. The NHFHCA All-State team follows.
FIRST TEAM
Eliana Enners, Bedford; Sydney Grogan, Bedford; Taylor Guibord, Bishop Guertin; Rylie Bouvier, Bishop Guertin; Emmanuelle Beaujouan, Concord; Nadia Hanna, Concord; Audrey Carter, Dover; Meghan Fitzgerald, Dover; Addison MacNeil, Exeter; Clara Gorman, Exeter; Gwennie Walier, Keene; Tara Wright, Londonderry; Meghan Daileanes, Londonderry; Emily Bison, Manchester Central; Caroline Makara, Manchester Memorial; Kaitlyn West, Nashua South; Jennifer Olson, Salem; Brandi Sickel, Timberlane; Amy Lanouette, Windham; Ava Sanchez, Windham; Abby Wilber, Winnacunnet; Hannah Ritchie, Winnacunnet
SECOND TEAM LOCAL PLAYERS
Pinkerton -- Peyton Knowlton, Aili Carney, Ava Bennett
Salem -- Lyndsay Troisi, Gabriella Mosto
Timberlane -- Delaney Condon, Mackenzie Mlocek
Windham -- Kenzie Seuch
SPECIAL AWARDS
Co-Offensive Player of the Year -- Addison MacNeil, Exeter; Kaitlyn West, Nashua South
Defensive Player of the Year -- Amy Lanouette, Windham
Coach of the Year -- Deb Grott, Exeter
