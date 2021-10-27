Windham junior Amy Lanouette has not only been named a New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association first team all-state player for the second straight year but she was named Defensive Player of the Year for the state. Joining Lanouette on the first team from Windham is Ava Sanchez.

There was a limit of two players per school named first team. The NHFHCA All-State team follows.

FIRST TEAM

Eliana Enners, Bedford; Sydney Grogan, Bedford; Taylor Guibord, Bishop Guertin; Rylie Bouvier, Bishop Guertin; Emmanuelle Beaujouan, Concord; Nadia Hanna, Concord; Audrey Carter, Dover; Meghan Fitzgerald, Dover; Addison MacNeil, Exeter; Clara Gorman, Exeter; Gwennie Walier, Keene; Tara Wright, Londonderry; Meghan Daileanes, Londonderry; Emily Bison, Manchester Central; Caroline Makara, Manchester Memorial; Kaitlyn West, Nashua South; Jennifer Olson, Salem; Brandi Sickel, Timberlane; Amy Lanouette, Windham; Ava Sanchez, Windham; Abby Wilber, Winnacunnet; Hannah Ritchie, Winnacunnet

SECOND TEAM LOCAL PLAYERS

Pinkerton -- Peyton Knowlton, Aili Carney, Ava Bennett

Salem -- Lyndsay Troisi, Gabriella Mosto

Timberlane -- Delaney Condon, Mackenzie Mlocek

Windham -- Kenzie Seuch

SPECIAL AWARDS

Co-Offensive Player of the Year -- Addison MacNeil, Exeter; Kaitlyn West, Nashua South

Defensive Player of the Year -- Amy Lanouette, Windham

Coach of the Year -- Deb Grott, Exeter

