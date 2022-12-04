HAVERHILL — For a program that has gone international in recent years under head coach Darren Stratton, the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball mission statement remains unchanged.
“My mission statement — my job — is that I want these kids to get their degree, and for the ones who are good enough and want it, to move on to four-year programs,” said Stratton. “The majority of my kids are from the streets, you see that. I want to give these kids a better life. I want them to get their degree. If they’re doing that, then we are succeeding.”
That success in life has translated to an awful lot of winning for the Knights in recent years. Last winter, NECC reached the regional finals and just missed a bid to the nationals. This year, playing a jacked-up schedule, Stratton’s crew is off to one of the best starts in program history, now 12-1 after Saturday’s win at Springfield with their first national ranking (12th) in recent memory.
Known for decades as a juco baseball powerhouse, beginning with the late Mike Rowinski, then Kerry Quinlan and most recently, coach Jeff Mejia, the Knights have knocked on the door for NJCAA national titles, making repeated World Series trips.
“We’re going good, but we can definitely be better,” said Lawrence’s Cristian Kinsley, a sophomore guard and team captain. “What baseball has done here, that’s what we’re shooting to do. That’s the goal.”
Kinsley is one of Stratton’s many successes. At 23, he’s an entrepreneur — a sneakerhead and basketball junkie who turned his loved of high-powered hoop shoes into his own shoe-cleaning business.
“You have to keep them clean. If I can clean them for somebody else and make some money?” he rhetorically queried. “Nobody likes to clean their own sneakers. Bring them to someone who will clean them for you. I’m you’re guy. What can I say? I’m a business man.”
The business man in Kinsley knows a good deal when he sees one.
“The work you put in is all that matters here. I get to do what I love, study, get my associates for cheaper than what it costs somewhere else,” said Kinsley. “For inner-city kids, who don’t have funds like other people, this is a great outlet. It’s great that we’re here, setting a great example. Kids are able to know, you can go to a local school like this and make something out of it for yourself.”
Obviously, the message is out.
Stratton’s current roster may have five internationals on it. It also features six guys from Lawrence, an ex-Hillie, two former Timberlane Owls and two more border-crossers from Salem, N.H.
Of course, with great opportunity comes responsibility. Stratton has assembled an academic team to monitor his student-athletes, and asks for everything they’ve got, on the floor and off it.
“He expects me to lead by example as a captain, bring my teammates together, get better every practice, get my team better,” said Kinsley.
“He expects a lot of you, and I love him. He’s the man. A lot of guys here need that structure.”
For a guy like former Lawrence High great Luis Reynoso, NECC hoop offers opportunity, maybe not the last but one borne out of some desperation.
Reynoso is 23 now, the father of a 1-year-old little girl, and while basketball remains a love, it might be an avenue for them.
“I have to think of her first. I know that,” said Reynoso.
“I have to set an example for her, make sure her future is good. Definitely, it’s made me grow up a little bit.”
Reynoso, like plenty of NECC students and student-athletes, found a winding road to the campus.
The 2019 Lawrence High grad and former Eagle-Tribune hoop MVP struggled through the Covid-19 down time and found himself for a year at Daytona (Florida) State Community College.
This summer, while working out with some friends on the NECC campus, he ran into Stratton.
“We were lifting, and he’s real close with Cristian. Obviously, I knew who he was and what kind of player he is,” said Stratton.
“Luis came to me, and told he wanted to attend NECC. I said, ‘If you’re serious, let’s get the ball rolling.’ I’m just happy to see him back in school.”
Stratton cranked up the schedule strength, and Reynoso has blossomed. He adds a blue-chip talent to a bunch that’s hungry.
“He’s been a joy at practice. The tougher the competition, the more he’s going to go out and show it. Consistency, I need more from him,” said Stratton. “We played our tournament over the weekend, there had to be 6 or 7 college coaches there over the weekend. and every one talked to Luis. He’s a Division 1 talent, he just needs to get that mentality.”
Reynoso admits it, he’s running out of chances, and Stratton’s Knights turned out to be the perfect option.
“We play fast, like how we did at Lawrence. He’s a good coach,” Reynoso said. “I’m getting back to playing basketball, and we’ll see what I can do after this year. Coaches have come to talk to me. I don’t know if I’ll go the college route, but I’m passing all my classes.
“(Stratton) makes you work hard and be a good example on and off the court. He doesn’t mess around. As long as you do your part, you’re good with him.”
One thing is for sure. Stratton’s program is popular. He began the year with a 22-man roster. The coach admits it, he’s a bit of a soft touch with a big heart. So, these guys, whether at the top or the bottom of the roster, come to work every day.
“I love the game. Literally, everybody I know, I know through basketball,” said Kinsley. “Everyone I’ve met is through basketball. The game has changed my life. I love it. and that’s what makes all this so special.”
