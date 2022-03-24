Baseball, especially pro baseball, is all about adjustments. Dom Keegan, with big-time major league ambitions, decided to make an adjustment to his resume at Vanderbilt University.
Keegan decided to go back to his roots.
The Methuen native made a name for himself in the Merrimack Valley as a catcher. It’s the position he played when he starred at Central Catholic and when he first landed on the radar of national college baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt University.
Now it may well be the key to unlocking his future as a professional.
After spending his first three years of college primarily playing first base, Keegan is back behind the plate in his fourth and likely final year at Vanderbilt. Keegan had already proven himself as an elite hitter at the highest level of college baseball, but now by reestablishing himself at his natural position he could potentially raise his professional stock to new heights.
“Moving back behind the plate has been good,” said Keegan, who was drafted in the 19th round of last summer’s MLB Draft by the New York Yankees but opted to return to Vanderbilt. “I feel a lot better back there, and props to all the coaches and my teammates for helping me make that move.”
Back to basics
Catcher is one of the most difficult positions on the diamond, and mastering it takes a level of physical and mental fortitude that few possess. Even for someone with past experience like Keegan, translating those skills to the highest level of Division 1 college baseball has been an adjustment.
“It’s such a skillful position that takes a lot of time to be good at it,” Keegan said. “Obviously here we have some elite level arms so they’re a lot tougher to catch, but for me it’s been the catch and throw piece.
“But it’s getting there,” he added. “I feel good, I’ve thrown a couple of runners out so I feel good with it.”
Being able to focus on catching full-time has made a world of difference. Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin said Keegan previously used to switch back and forth from taking ground balls to catching bullpen sessions, and now that he’s locked into a single routine he’s been able to make significant progress.
“The other thing that’s come along well is his communication and leadership skills within the position and within the team have really blossomed,” said Corbin, who originally hails from Wolfeboro, N.H. “It’s been fun to watch that piece. Dom would tell you that from a communication standpoint he isn’t the loudest voice in the room, but he may be the strongest voice in the room. How he’s communicating now has really been good for our team.”
Keegan has also been right at the center of one of college baseball’s most eye-catching stories. This season Vanderbilt introduced a new system where signs are relayed to the players on the field via smartwatches, replacing the more traditional system where coaches gave signs manually from the dugout.
“Everybody on the field has one so it’s helpful, everyone knows what pitch is coming and what’s going on,” Keegan said, adding that Vanderbilt’s catchers have never called their own games so the system isn’t preventing him from doing anything his predecessors could. “Basically our coach puts in a number, we both read the number and we both know what’s coming and what they’re throwing. It helps speed up the game and it keeps everyone on the same page so there’s no confusion.”
Locked in at the dish
One thing Keegan has always been able to do is hit, and this season he’s picked up right where he left off after earning Perfect Game Second Team All-American honors a year ago.
Entering this weekend’s series against South Carolina, Keegan is Vanderbilt’s top producing hitter and ranks second in the SEC with a .437 average plus five home runs and 24 RBI. He also boasts an eye-popping 1.307 OPS, 13 walks against 12 strikeouts and has led No. 4 ranked Vanderbilt to an 18-2 record. Since opening the season 1-2 against No. 9 Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt has now won 17 games in a row.
After falling just short of winning the College World Series title a year ago, this is exactly the kind of success Keegan had in mind when he decided to return to school. While he’s excited for what the future could hold beyond this season — including a potentially lucrative professional contract — he’s enjoying the college experience for as long as he can.
“For me coming back wasn’t about proving myself to anybody, it was about enjoying this experience, and taking it all in for what it’s worth,” Keegan said. “At this point I’m going out there and trying to enjoy every moment I have with my teammates for this last ride. Just taking it in, that’s all I’m trying to do.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
