NASHUA -- Windham's Tiger An scored two second-half touchdowns to cut Nashua South's lead to just six points in the fourth quarter, but the upset-minded Jaguars fell short to the Panthers, 20-14 on Friday night.
"Our guys had another week where we show that we belong," said Jags head coach Jack Byrne. "But we just have to make a few more things happen to get on the winning end of things. Windham kids never quit, and I'm so impressed by how much they understand the process of getting to the top, especially our seniors."
An, a burly 220-pound running back, once again led the Windham offense. He carried 17 times for 98 yards. He ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the third and added a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.
The Jaguars (0-8) will wrap up the season on Saturday, when they host Bishop Guertin (noon).
"Our kids work so hard and haven't gotten much of a return in the win/loss column," said Byrne. "But they can see the improvement and the little victories within these losses. Hats off to South for executing just a bit more than us. We will keep moving forward."
Nashua South 20, Windham 14
Windham (0-8): 0 0 7 7 — 14
Nashua South (3-5): 6 7 7 0 — 20
Third Quarter
W — Tiger An 3 run (Adam Burke kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — An 1 run (Burke kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Windham — Tiger An 17-98, AJ Fox 5-20, Sam Dunham 7-22, Jake Micciche 5-9
PASSING: Windham — Dunham 2-13-0, 16
RECEIVING: Windham — Fox 1-14, David Croteau 1-2
