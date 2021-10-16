METHUEN -- As he grabbed the swing pass and moved out of his own end zone, Central Catholic's Matthias Latham saw the field open up in front of him.
"It was a great play call," said Latham. "Ayden (Pereira) got me the ball, I turned upfield and there was only one guy in front of me. When I got to about the 20-yard line, I said to myself, 'I'm taking this to the house.' I knew it was coming."
Latham sprinted for a 98-yard touchdown catch, one of four second half touchdowns for Central Catholic, which turned a one-score halftime lead into a 34-8 victory over rival Methuen on Friday night.
"We didn't finish drives in the first half, so we knew if we finished our drives we would be fine," said Pereira. "To go on a run in the second half was big. It always means a lot to beat Methuen; they're one of our biggest rivals."
Central opened the game with a drive to the Methuen 23-yard line, but sacks by Rangers Anesti Touma and Alex Borrelli ended that possession.
The Raiders then forced a fumble and advanced to the Methuen 1-yard line, but Xander Silva led a pack of tacklers that stopped a fourth down run.
Central finally broke through with 6:10 until halftime. Pereira dropped back and threw a bomb to Justice McGrail, who took it 68 yards for a touchdown.
"It was a slot fade," said Pereira. "We wanted to give Justice all the room on the sidelines and let him work. I'll take Justice 1-on-1 against anyone in the state. That was huge to get on the board."
The Raiders added to the lead on the first drive of the second half. Pereira completed a 36-yard pass to Ty Cannistraro, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run for Latham.
"I got a handoff up the middle and saw a cutback," said Latham, who caught three passes for 133 yards. "I hit it hard and was gone. That really got us going, and it kept going after that."
Methuen responded by driving to the Central 2-yard line, but the Raiders stuffed a fourth down attempt, setting up Latham's 98-yard TD.
"It was just a little dump off to the flats and Matty made a huge play," said Pereira, who finished with 347 passing yards. "I was just hoping he would get a first down, but know Matty can take it to the house at any point, so it didn't surprise me. He's so underrated as a running back."
Central put the game away with fourth quarter touchdown runs by Markys Bridgewater (29 yards) and Matthew Blanchard (40 yards). Each was set up by an interception by Raiders defensive back Kolten Williams.
Marcus Rivera had a sack and a pass breakup, Ryan Hebert added a sack and Evan LeBlanc knocked down a pass.
"This is a good win against a good Methuen team," said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. "Methuen is very tough. I'm really proud of our defense. Methuen has a heck of an offense, and we made plays and did what we had to do."
Methuen broke up the shutout late in the fourth, on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Drew Eason to Braeden Carter. Eason threw for 234 yards, 100 of those to Will McKinnon.
"We played well, but Central has a lot of weapons," said Rangers coach Tom Ryan. "And the best defense is an offense that can go down and score. We drove the ball, but we didn't score, and we couldn't overcome their depth."
Central Catholic 34, Methuen 8
Central Catholic (5-1): 0 7 14 13 — 34
Methuen (4-2): 0 0 0 8 — 8
Second Quarter
CC — Justice McGrail 68 pass from Ayden Pereira (Mike Ryan kick), 6:1
Third Quarter
CC — Matthias Latham 16 run (Ryan kick), 9:05
CC — Latham 98 pass from Pereira (Ryan kick), 4:25
Fourth Quarter
CC — Markys Bridgewater 29 run (Ryan kick), 9:03
CC — Matthew Blanchard 40 run (kick failed), 4:40
M — Braeden Carter 31 pass from Drew Eason (Carter pass from Eason), 0:52
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central Catholic (25-179) — Markys Bridgewater 5-63, Matthew Blanchard 1-40, Matthias Latham 4-33, Ayden Pereira 11-2, Justice McGrail 1-1, Nathel Achuo 2-33, Kolten Williams 1-7, Methuen (16-82) — Drew Eason 9-40, JP Muniz 5-27, Shane Eason 2-15
PASSING: Central — Pereira 17-22-0, 347, McGral 0-1-0; Methuen — Eason 19-35-2, 234, Braeden Carter 0-1-0
RECEIVING: Central — Latham 3-133, McGrail 4-102, Preston Zinter 7-62, Andrew Lesofsky 2-14, Ty Cannistraro 1-36; Methuen — Carter 7-78, Will McKinnon 6-100, Muniz 2-17, Jason Silverio 1-2, Anesti Touma 3-37
