SALEM, N.H. — Pinkerton girls hoop, having already established itself as one of the top teams in New Hampshire Division 1, faced a tough battle with a gritty Salem team on Tuesday.
In front of a packed crowd with both Salem and Pinkerton fans, the Astros continued to do what they have done all season, with Liz Lavoie going off for 27 points to lead the Astros to a 66-44 Pinkerton win.
Salem put up a great fight for the first three quarters, with sophomore Gabriella Mosto scoring seven of the Blue Devils’ nine points in the third. The fight that the Blue Devils showed was a big eye-opener for everyone involved.
“It was a matter of execution for us, getting our girls to grow up, not even in a negative way, but to have them grow up fast because the team is so young,” said Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey. “To try to get them to play consistently the entire game. They are not there yet. That’s what was shown in the first three quarters, but during that fourth quarter, the girls realized it was time to step up.”
At halftime, Pinkerton only led by two, which to many avid New Hampshire basketball followers could have been a shock considering the way that the Astros have dominated opponents recently, even despite losing back-to-back games versus defending champ Bishop Guertin and Portsmouth.
With five minutes to go in the third quarter, and with Mosto scoring the first seven for the Blue Devils, Salem took a three-point lead.
It looked like a major upset was within Salem’s grasp.
When Pinkerton had to have it, though, junior guard Lavoie stepped it up once again, as she has done all season.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Pinkerton led by only four.
“The message in the locker room really was exactly what we expected from Salem,” said Buskey. “We can’t take this team lightly, and coach (Ricky) Oliver and his squad really proved that tonight and put us to a great challenge.”
Lavoie led Pinkerton to a 27-11 fourth quarter, and put all hope for a major Salem stunner away for the night.
The Astros, now 7-2, face a tough Dover team, also 7-2, on Friday night at Hackler Gym in Derry.
“Dover is going to be a challenge,” said Buskey. “If we play like we did the first three quarters, it’s safe to say Dover is going to win. If we play like we did in the fourth quarter the entire game, I think it’s going to be a battle. “Dover is really strong, so it will be a nice challenge for us that we need.”
Mosto finished with 13 for 3-6 Salem. Ayla Regan and Lindsey Goetz each had nine.
Pinkerton 66, Salem 44
Pinkerton (66): Knight 0, Leonard 8, Lebrun 2, Wright 0, Leccese 3, Benz 6, Lavoie 27, Bridges 0, Dupuis 5, Cahoon 0, Pollini 0, Gerossie 15
Salem (44): George 3, Goetz 9, Nunez 3, Regan 9, G. Mosto 13, Case 2, Hinchey 3, Burns 2
3-pointers: P — Dupuis, Leonard, Lecesse, Lavoie 2; S — George, Regan 2, Goetz, G. Mosto
Pinkerton (7-2): 11 17 11 27 — 66
Salem: 12 14 9 9 — 44
