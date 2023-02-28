Leading by just two points at halftime, with its star point guard lost to an injury, Pinkerton turned on the jets in their second half of its tourney opener.
Liz Lavoie scored 14 of her team-high 25 points in the final two quarters as the No. 5-seeded Astros pulled away for a 60-45 win over No. 12 Spaulding in the New Hampshire Division I first round on Tuesday.
“It was all about ball execution,” said Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey. “We’re a team that’s very talented but super young. We’ve been working a lot on consistency. In the second half, we finally started running our offense. We were moving the ball, running our in-out game and getting offensive rebounds and put-backs. We upped our energy, went on a good run then sealed the deal in the fourth quarter.”
The Astros were dealt a blow in the second quarter, when standout point guard Sydney Gerossie (12.4 points per game) went down with an injury that could cost her the rest of the season.
So Division 1 prospect Lavoie (19.2 pgg) had to step up even more.
“Syd is our distributor,” said Buskey. “Without her, everyone has to step up. Liz did a great job moving the ball, then getting the ball back. She had a huge second half. It really helps when you have a player that can score like Liz.
“ Devin Lebrun also stepped in at point guard and played very well. She’ll be our starter. She scored eight points and took two huge charges. Emily Leonard also had six big points and took two charges.”
Pinkerton will now travel to No. 4 Goffstown on Friday (7 p.m.) The Grizzlies beat the Astros 56-46 on Feb. 21.
“We have to find a way to slow Ava Winterburn,” said Buskey. “If we can keep Ava in the 20s, limit everyone else and get our offense going, I have to believe we’re in the game.”
PELHAM BOYS ADVANCE
Behind 31 points by Zach James, Pelham No. 5 Pelham rolled past No. 12 Kingswood in the Division II first round on Tuesday.
Dom Herrling overcame foul trouble to contribute 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Jake Cawthron added 12 points for the Pythons, who will next travel to Manchester West on Friday (7 p.m.)
