METHUEN -- The Lawrence 12U Hurricanes did it again, repeating a performance from two years ago when they were 10 years old.
The Hurricanes defeated Dorchester, 12-0, at Methuen's Nicholson Stadium to clinch the EMass Super Bowl and advance to the New England Pop Warner Regionals.
The offense was led by quarterback Christopher Vargas' two touchdown passes, both to Nathaniel Pichardo.
Lawrence controlled most of the clock thanks to a consistent running game led by Jazavier Vasquez, Jordan Colon and Damari Leonardo.
The Hurricanes defense was its usual self in earning the shutout. They have given up only six points this season.
Linebacker Jazavier Varquez, and defensive ends Jizziah Herring and Joel Gomez Jr. were stalwarts on defense, including Athaniel Urena, William Lavalee and twin brothers Damari and Dionair Leonardo. Once the game went to a 2 score game late in the 3rd Qt. Dorchester went to the air looking for a big score. However it was matched the excellent Defensive Back play from Chase Mustapha, Caiden Hartley, Jeremiah Mateo Mora and Denzel Morales. The Hurricanes allowed only one completion all game.
Two years ago, this Hurricanes group advance to the national title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.