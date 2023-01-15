BOSTON – Little if anything came easy for Lawrence High on Sunday night.
North High of Worcester is every bit as quick and athletic. Most importantly, coach Al Pettway’s club is as committed to be great.
So when the teams took the floor on Sunday night at Emmanuel College, the place cooked.
And as expected, this one came to the buzzer whan a Jonathan Ocasio three rattled out, giving North the 57-54 win.
Talahn Pettway, the younger brother of former Central Catholic standout Tanajh Pettway, paced North, which came in at 9-2 and was seeded at No. 8 in the initial MIAA Division 1 statewide rankings. The junior had 22 points.
In a game of runs that was close the whole way, North had the last one, the decisive one, the one that cost Lawrence its first loss of the year.
Down 47-46 in the fourth, Pettway hit a pretty scoop in traffic to spark a 6-0 mini-burst that the Lancers just could not erase.
Every time Lawrence looked ready to respond, North had an answer.
Ryan Grunon nailed a three to get the Lancers back to within two at 52-50, but Amhad Jenkins delivered for North.
Danny Reyes made a pair of free throws, again it was Jenkins on a sick dish from Pettway.
The Lancers cut it to 56-54 on Jonathan Ocasio’s pullup, but that was as close as they’d get.
Worcester made 1 of 2 free throws and then with time running out, the final Lawrence gasp failed.
Lawrence falls to 11-1, still atop the MVC and still likely to remain the top team statewide, but needing to deal with defeat for the first time.
