NORTH ANDOVER — In an offseason where Lawrence High won the Methuen summer league and the Lancers’ own summer league, taking second in the St. Mary’s of Lynn summer league along the way, coach Jesus Moore can be thoroughly sure that his program is officially ready for the real season when he rolls out the basketballs for tryouts on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Wednesday night, the Lancers were knocked off by Newton North in the finals of the North Andover Fall League, 58-51.
Lawrence was the top seed heading into the playoffs, and Newton North has a ton back from its Division 1 state finalist squad, so yes, the rims were alive in the title game.
“Yes, please, bring on the real season,” said Moore. “Now we’re on to the real thing. With Covid (the offseason before), our guys had no experience. We got some experience last season, and we just needed to continue to play. We’re one of the few teams that returns every single player from last year, with some new guys. The just needed to play together.
“A lot of guys made jumps. A lot of guys people didn’t know, now they know them. Danny Reyes has been a star in the making for us. Toby (Ogunbare) has gotten even better. We have other guys too. Collectively, the group has made that jump. It’s a team. We care about each other. We sacrifice for each other. It’s a real team.”
Lawrence, which knocked off Lowell in the semis, just seemed to run out of gas against Newton North, which took home the TJ McEvoy Memorial Fall Ball title.
Reyes led Lawrence with 15 points, and Ogunbare added 10, but provided the Lancers a heck of a scare when he went down holding his ankle late in the first half.
“I didn’t know how serious it was at first,” said Moore.
Fortunately, Ogunbare was OK and made a return, but a tie ballgame went to a seven-point hole while he was on the bench.
The Lancers never recovered.
Newton North, which knocked Andover out in the state D-1 final four last winter, has a pretty good big man of its own in Will Davis. He and Pat Connaughton Trophy winner Jose Padilla had 14 apiece to pace the winners.
Now it’s on to the real season, and Lawrence will certainly be ready.
“It’s been a great offseason for us, and everybody has certainly worked hard,” said Moore. “We’re definitely ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.