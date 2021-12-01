(Editor’s note: Coach Randy Audate and his Lawrence team faced both Springfield Catholic and Central Catholic. Here is his scouting report on the state title game.)
Here it goes. I will break down this powerful Springfield Central team – really its offense – as they face our local Merrimack Valley Conference team, Central Catholic, whom I know a little bit about.
We lost to Springfield Central 42-8 in the playoff opener. We were a little undermanned, but it would’ve been a tough task either way. Here are five things about this game to watch:
1. Explosiveness
Springfield has shown throughout the season (and previous years under William “Pop” Watson’s tenure at QB) that unless you possess an All-star team from Florida, stopping their ability to stretch the field as quickly and efficiently as they do is a tough task. Before BC recruit Joe Griffin there existed Isaac Boston. They have reloaded at the receiver position. No. 9 and No. 3 make it impossible to bracket Griffin. Three receivers can stretch the field at a moment’s notice and their tight end No. 87 understands leverage and how to make clutch and tough short yardage throws. They are an offensive juggernaut that can strike from any area of the field.
2. Watson is elusive
All-state QB Pop Watson rarely gets brought down on the first attempt by a pursuing defender. More importantly he makes smart decisions and knows when to take the yards the defense gives him. Many players with his “big-play” ability often times try to hit home runs every play. Watson is patient and strikes with accuracy and efficiency. He constantly has his eyes down the field even when scrambling. He throws so well on the run that asking defensive backs to stay in coverage for that extended amount of time is almost impossible at this level.
3. Powerful team, too
For a team that scores in bunches as they do, stopping their 2-point conversions are no easy task. While they spread the ball around up and down the field and even in the red zone, after scores they line-up and get behind that powerful offensive line and bully their way into the end-zone, all game. They are deliberate and that type of aggressive signal-calling plays to their strengths and can certainly break the will of a defense. No. 8 on defense is a heat seeking missile that has a true nose for the ball. He plays so well in space if/when they unleash him. When playing in softer zone coverages against Central Catholic early in the season it took the edge away from that defense. No. 8 was neutralized with perimeter screens and was out-leveraged (due to soft zone defense) all game.
4. Well-Coached
Head Coach Valdamar Brower and his staff have built a powerhouse. The team is smart, strong, disciplined, tough, passionate, and goal-driven. They are sending athletes from the an inner-city to Ivy League institutions, as well as power-5 conference programs. While they make mistakes, they often respond and overcome adversity, quickly. The question will be whether or not they will run out of gas like they did the first matchup against CCHS this season.
5. Impressive camaraderie
The strength of Springfield Central is in the brotherhood they share. During pre-game they have a business-like approach and you can see the team chemistry all throughout the program. Reminds me of the Everett teams I played on and the “calm before the storm.” On the field they support each other and celebrate each other’s success. That is a challenge when there is so much firepower. Their coaches have led them in the right direction and the team leaders have shown that sharing the glory is what this great sport is about.
To Summarize …
I believe it is truly a pick ‘em game. Two great quarterbacks who are dynamic and savvy with the ball in the pocket. We know what each of them will bring to the table on game night. The team with more role players that step up and make big plays will win. The defensive staff on each team has a huge challenge ahead of them as slowing either of these sharpshooters down will require applying pressure and defending the explosive plays, consistently.
I predict another high scoring affair. However, not as many points as the first matchup. The familiarity will help each defense to diagnose and potentially slow these offenses down. Both teams come into the game seemingly healthy.
