ANDOVER -- There were tears of joy shed, countless hugs and many other displays of intense emotion on the Lawrence High sidelines.
This was clearly more than just a regular season victory for the Lancers. This was a win more than 30 years in the making.
Quarterback Jayden Abreu threw three touchdowns, just one standout in an overall dominant performance, as Lawrence High defeated Andover High 37-26 on Saturday afternoon.
"I have chills running through my body right now," said senior running back/linebacker Jadiel Gomez. "This is unreal, that this moment came. We made history today. We haven't beaten Andover since any of us were born. But we are here, we are that team, and we are going to keep showing the doubters."
The win was the first for Lawrence (3-0) over Andover (2-1) since the 1984 season. The teams didn't play from 1994-97 and 2000-08 when the Lancers left the Merrimack Valley Conference.
"This feels amazing," said receiver/defensive back Joenel Figueroa, who caught two touchdowns. "Everyone said Lawrence was going to lose to Andover again. But we came here and took the win. After almost 40 years, we made history. We were prepared for this team, we believed in each other, and got it done."
With tears in his eyes, Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate was embraced by his family, his players and overjoyed Lancer fans.
"My parents hadn't even considered making me in 1984," Audete, who was born in 1988, told his team. "The way we battled today, the amount of work and selflessness that went in is amazing. We have the right people on this team. A lot of people said what this team couldn't do it, and we took it personally."
Lawrence made a statement right away. On their third play of the game, Abreu dropped back and tossed a perfect pass to Figueroa, who out-jumped a defender and then sprinted in for a 75-yard touchdown.
Andover grabbed the lead early in the second quarter, on a Lincoln Beal 7-yard TD run and a William Sheehan fumble return for a score.
But the Lancers struck right back, when Abreu hit Figueroa for a 15-yard score with 1:55 left in the first half.
"That first touchdown pass felt great," said Abreu, who finished 9-of-10 passing for 163 yards. "Joenel and I have a great connection. We're a run-first team, but when we have to throw we can throw and I know I can throw it up for Joenel to get it."
After a 3-and-out, Lawrence added to the lead with 0:13 left in the first half. The Lancers ran a halfback pass, and Janiel Herrera tossed a 35-yard touchdown to Andy Medina to make it 21-12 at halftime.
Andover cut the deficit to 21-20 on a Beal 10-yard score six plays into the second half. But Lawrence responded with a 15-play drive that ate up 9:30 of game time and ended with a 7-yard TD pass from Abreu to Estaling Morales, who made the grab with an Andover player draped over him.
"It was so intense," said Gomez, who ran for a game-high 88 yards. "We needed some big plays, and that's what we got. We made some plays, momentum shifted in our favor, and we never took our foot off the gas after that."
Lawrence then forced Andover into a pair of turnovers on downs, and Gomez iced the victory. He rolled over defenders for a 29-yard gain, setting up his 10-yard touchdown run.
"We just had to believe in each other and the coaches," said Figueroa. "We kept pushing each other when they started to come back. We kept fighting because we weren't letting it go."
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Lawrence enjoyed a celebration worthy of a state title.
"Lawrence is a town full of athletes that people don't believe in," said Morales, who delivered the hit of the game late. "But if we put our minds to it, we can do whatever we want. We have battled for this, and it paid off. This feels amazing. I have so much faith in myself and these guys. We believe in ourselves, and that's all that matters."
Lawrence 37, Andover 26
Lawrence (3-0): 7 14 0 16 — 37
Andover (2-1): 0 12 8 6 — 26
First Quarter
L — Joenel Figueroa 75 pass from Jayden Abreu (Victor Barreiros kick), 7:22
Second Quarter
A — Lincoln Beal 7 run (rush failed), 10:35
A — William Sheehan 28 fumble return (pass failed), 9:09
L — Figueroa 15 pass from Abreu (Barreiros kick), 1:55
L — Andy Medina 35 pass from Janiel Herrera (Barreiros kick), 0:12
Third Quarter
A — Beal 10 run (Beal rush), 9:23
Fourth Quarter
L — Estarling Morales 7 pass from Abreu (Herrera pass from Abreu), 11:53
L — Jadiel Gomez 10 run (Jaydes Cartagena pass from Julian Rosario), 2:36
A — Beal 57 pass from Scotty Brown (kick blocked), 1:24
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence (30-169) — Janiel Herrera 16-80, Jadiel Gomez 6-88, Jayden Abreu 5-14, Andy Medina 1-0, Estarling Morales 1-(-1), Joenel Figueroa 1-(-12); Andover (25-94) — Lincoln Beal 13-57, Scotty Brown 12-37
PASSING: Lawrence — Abreu 9-10-0, 163, Herrera 1-1-0, 35; Andover — Brown 9-21-0, 109
RECEIVING: Lawrence — Figueroa 3-97, Medina 2-45, Frendy Soler 2-22, Jaydes Cartagena 1-10, Julian Rosario 1-17, Morales 1-7; Andover — Beal 2-63, Bret Mondejar 3-34, Andrew Walles 3-17, Chris Dessin 1-(-5)
